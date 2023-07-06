Ahmedabad University Webinar on Admission Opportunities In Science & Engineering courses

Ahmedabad University, one the premier higher education institutions in India, is offering excellent academic opportunities to the young students, especially in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). Current year’s admission is going on in full swing, with students coming from across the country. Ahmedabad University is known for it’s world-class faculty in each department as well as state-of-the-art facilities for the students.
To make the aspiring students familiar with the career prospects, opportunities & financial aids etc. Ahmedabad University, in partnership with Dainik Jagran, is conducting a special webinar on the theme of ‘Admission Opportunities in Science & Engineering courses’. The webinar is being hosted by Jagranjosh.com, the leading media platform on career & education in India.
The Webinar will have a distinguished speaker panel, comprising of;
- Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University
- Professor Raghavan Rangarajan, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences
- Professor Sunil Kale, Dean, School of Engineering and Applied Science
- Mr. Parth Sarwate, Director, Office of Admissions and Financial Aid
The Webinar will start at 2.00 pm on 7th July. To join the webinar, please register at the https://www.jagranjosh.com/events/registration
Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.