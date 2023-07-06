Ahmedabad University Webinar on Admission Opportunities In Science & Engineering courses

Ahmedabad University, one the premier higher education institutions in India, is offering excellent academic opportunities to the young students, especially in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM).

Ahmedabad University, one the premier higher education institutions in India, is offering excellent academic opportunities to the young students, especially in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). Current year’s admission is going on in full swing, with students coming from across the country. Ahmedabad University is known for it’s world-class faculty in each department as well as state-of-the-art facilities for the students.

To make the aspiring students familiar with the career prospects, opportunities & financial aids etc. Ahmedabad University, in partnership with Dainik Jagran, is conducting a special webinar on the theme of ‘Admission Opportunities in Science & Engineering courses’. The webinar is being hosted by Jagranjosh.com, the leading media platform on career & education in India.

The Webinar will have a distinguished speaker panel, comprising of;

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University

Professor Raghavan Rangarajan, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences

Professor Sunil Kale, Dean, School of Engineering and Applied Science

Mr. Parth Sarwate, Director, Office of Admissions and Financial Aid

The Webinar will start at 2.00 pm on 7th July. To join the webinar, please register at the https://www.jagranjosh.com/events/registration

