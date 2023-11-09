AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 52 Various Executive Post Vacancies, Apply Online

IESL Recruitment 2023 is out for 52 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIESL Various Executive Recruitment 2023

AIESL Various Post Recruitment 2023: AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) has released the recruitment notification for 52 various executive post vacancies on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 28. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiesl.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIESL Various Executive Post Recruitment 2023

AIESL notification for the recruitment of 52 Various has been released. The application process for the post started on November 7. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority AI Engineering Services Ltd Posts Name Various Executive Posts Total Vacancies 52 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 7, 2023 Application Start Date November 7, 2023 Application End Date November 28, 2023

AIESL Various Executive Post Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIESL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 52 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIESL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Finance Advertisement Download PDF Material Management Advertisement Download PDF Marketing and HR Advertisement Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AIESL Various Executive Post?

Candidates can fill out the AIESL application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts.

The need to send Demand Draft for an amount of Rs.1,500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred only) (Non-refundable) drawn in favour of AI Engineering Services Limited, payable at New Delhi (Not Applicable for SC/ST)

Vacancies For AIESL Various Posts

A total of 52 vacancies were announced by AIESL for Various. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Finance 21 Material Management 14 Marketing and HR 17 Total 52

What is the AIESL Executive Post Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIESL Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the AIESL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria and age limit.

AIESL Executive Posts Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of steps listed below

Interview Document Verification

Steps to Apply for the AIESL Various

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aiesl.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers button

Step 3: Click on the Google form link of the respective Posts

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference

Step 6: Sent the duly filled application form to Chief Human Resource Officer, AI Engineering Services Limited, 2nd Floor, CRA Building, Safdarjung Airport Complex, Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi 110 003

With the demand draft (wherever applicable)