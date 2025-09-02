OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Prelims Hall Ticket at orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for the Tier I Preliminary Examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Assistant Class III cadre post can now download their call letter from the official website at orientalinsurance.org.in. The OICL Assistant Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025.
The OICL Assistant Admit Card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. The admit card contains the important information related to the candidate and examination centre.
OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT
The OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been officially released on the Oriental Insurance Company Limited’s website for the Tier I Preliminary Examination. Candidates who applied for the OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 can now download their OICL Prelims Hall Ticket by logging in with their registration number and password. Candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to get entry into the exam centre. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.
OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 Active Link
The OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 link has been activated on the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in, on September 2, 2025. Candidates can download it by logging into the account with the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025.
|
OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025
OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview
Candidates going to appear in the OICL Assistant exam scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025 must download the admit card after visiting the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. Check the table below for OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant (Class III cadre)
|
Total Vacancies
|
500+ (as per official notification)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
2 September 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
7 September 2025
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online only
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
|
Official Website
|
orientalinsurance.org.in
How to Download OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in
- On the homepage, navigate to the “Careers” section.
- Now click on the link for “OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025”.
- Select “Download Prelims Admit Card”.
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Click on the “Submit” button and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify all the details printed on the OICL Admit Card.
- Download and print a hard copy for exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation