OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Prelims Hall Ticket at orientalinsurance.org.in

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 for the Tier I Preliminary Examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Assistant Class III cadre post can now download their call letter from the official website at orientalinsurance.org.in. The OICL Assistant Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025.

The OICL Assistant Admit Card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. The admit card contains the important information related to the candidate and examination centre.

The OICL Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been officially released on the Oriental Insurance Company Limited’s website for the Tier I Preliminary Examination. Candidates who applied for the OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025 can now download their OICL Prelims Hall Ticket by logging in with their registration number and password. Candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to get entry into the exam centre. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.