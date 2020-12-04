AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Research Assistant, Field Worker & Other Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for Research Assistant, Field Worker & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 December 2020.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Dates for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 December 2020

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020:

Research Assistant-02

Field Worker-02

Lab Technician-01

Data Entry Operator-1

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Graduate in science (preferable with biology as a subject)/ Social Science from a recognized university with three years’ work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in the Science (preferably in Biology)/ Social Science subject.

Field Worker-12th Pass in science or equivalent with three years’ experience in related fields from a Government institution or recognized institution.

Lab Technician-12th Pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or One-year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized organization or Two years laboratory experience in Govt. recognized organization

Data Entry Operator-12th pass from a recognized board. A speed test of not less than 10000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can send the soft copy of relevant documents (duly filled application form in prescribed format with updated curriculum Vitae (CV) and experiences certificates) toEmail ID: tribal_prajna@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in on or before 15 December 2020.

