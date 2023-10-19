AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification For 141 Junior Resident Vacancies

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 is out for 141 Junior Resident vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has released the recruitment notification for 141 Junior Resident vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 16 and the last date to send the application form is November 4. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsBilaspur.edu.in

The selection process for Junior Resident will be done through the walk-in interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bilaspur notification for the recruitment of 141 Junior Residents has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 16. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Junior Resident Total Vacancies 141 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 16, 2023 Application Start Date October 16, 2023 Application End Date November 4, 2023 Walk-in Date November 7, 2023 (7:30 AM) Selection process Interview

AIIMS Bilaspur Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 141 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Vacancies For AIIMS Bilaspur Junior Resident

A total of 141 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bilaspur for Junior Resident. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Category UR EWS SC ST OBC Total Junior Resident 55 15 21 11 38 140 Junior Resident (Dentistry) - - - - 1 1

What is the AIIMS Bilaspur Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 30 years Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 for Eligibility criteria.

AIIMS Bilaspur Junior Resident Selection Process

The AIIMS Bilaspur 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Walkin Interview

Address - Walk-in-Interview will be held at Administrative Block, 3rd Floor, AIIMS-Bilaspur, Kothipura, Himachal Pradesh-174037

AIIMS Bilaspur Junior Resident Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid at Level-10 in the pay matrix with a minimum of Rs. 56,100/- + NPA and admissible allowances as applicable to Govt. of India employees stationed at Bilaspur H.P.