AIIMS Jobs 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Faculty Posts@aiimsrajkot.edu.in, Check Eligibility

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot has invited online application for the 56 Scientist posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Rajkot application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, Gujarat has released a notification in the Employment News (30 July-05 August) 2022 for various Faculty Posts. Out of total 82 faculty posts, there are Professor-18 posts, Additional Professor-13, Associate Professor-16 and Assistant Professor-35.

Interested and eligible candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 30 days of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2022,candidates should note that only the eligible candidates/ provisionally eligible candidates will be called for verification of original

documents before the interview for these Faculty Posts. However, the eligibility would be provisional subject to fulfilment of all requirements failing which he/she will not be allowed to appear for interview.



Important Dates AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: On or before 30 days of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Professor-18

Additional Professor-13

Associate Professor-16

Assistant Professor-35

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Professor: 1. A medical /Dental qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. M.D. / M.S./ M.D.S. or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

3. M.Ch. for surgical super-specialties and D.M. for Medical superspecialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022:PDF





How to Apply AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022:

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Rajkot Faculty Recruitment 2022, candidates can submit their application through registered speed post, along with proof of payment (demand draft) so as to reach AIIMS Rajkot on or before 30 days of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news.