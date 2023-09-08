Anna University Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for UG PG Revaluation Marks on coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University Result 2023 OUT: Anna University (AU) declared the results for UG 1st Year and PG 2nd Year (M.E. /M.Tech. /M.Arch. and Ph.D.) Revaluation, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download AU Result 2023 PDF here.

Anna University Result 2023: Anna University (AU) has recently declared the results for UG 1st Year and PG 2nd Year (M.E. /M.Tech. /M.Arch. and Ph.D.) Revaluation, and other exams. AU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Anna University (AU) published the revaluation results of Nov./Dec. 2022 Examinations UG 1st Year and PG 2nd Year (M.E. /M.Tech. /M.Arch. and Ph.D.). The students can check their results on the official website of the University- coe1.annauniv.edu. 

AU Result 2023

The candidates can apply for a review of Answer Scripts. The web portal will be closed by 01:00 pm on 12-Sep-2023.

How to Check Anna University Result on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for UG 1st Year and PG 2nd Year (M.E. /M.Tech. /M.Arch. and Ph.D.) Revaluation, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check AU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - coe1.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Fill in all the required details like Register Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha 

Step 3: Get loging on the portal 

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check Anna University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Anna University (AU), Result 2023 for BBA, B.A, B.Com Revaluation, and other examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

UG 1st Year (Revaluation) Nov./Dec. 2022

08-Sep-2023

Click here

PG 1st Year (Revaluation) Nov./Dec. 2022

08-Sep-2023

Click here

Anna University: Highlights

Anna University (AU) is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1978 and is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Anna University (Chennai) comprises four colleges - 

  • The College of Engineering (CEG, Guindy Campus), 
  • The Alagappa College of Technology (ACT, Guindy Campus), 
  • The Madras Institute of Technology (MIT, Chromepet Campus)
  • The School of Architecture and Planning (SAP, Guindy Campus).

FAQ

Is Anna University Result 2023 UG 1st Year (Revaluation) Declared?

Yes, Anna University has released the results of UG 1st Year (Revaluation). The Anna University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Anna University result 2023?

The Anna University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Anna University's results on this page.

Is Anna University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Anna University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

