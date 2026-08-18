APPSC Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) has finally released the APPSC Result 2026 for various Departmental Posts on the official website. The results of Objective and Descriptive type papers pertaining to the Departmental Tests, May-2026 Session against notification No. 03/2026 are available in PDF format on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held from July 06 to July 11, 2026 can download the result pdf through the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Result 2026 Download Link

The APPSC Result 2026 for various Department posts has been released in pdf format with roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download their result pdf after clicking the concerned link on the official website. Alternatively the APPSC Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-