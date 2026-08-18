APPSC Result 2026 Out For Various Departmental Posts, Check PDF Download Link Here
APPSC Result 2026 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) for various Departmental Posts on the official website. The results of Objective and Descriptive type papers have been released in PDF format on the official website. Check details here.
APPSC Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) has finally released the APPSC Result 2026 for various Departmental Posts on the official website. The results of Objective and Descriptive type papers pertaining to the Departmental Tests, May-2026 Session against notification No. 03/2026 are available in PDF format on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held from July 06 to July 11, 2026 can download the result pdf through the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC Result 2026 Download Link
The APPSC Result 2026 for various Department posts has been released in pdf format with roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download their result pdf after clicking the concerned link on the official website. Alternatively the APPSC Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|Notification No.
|Notification Name
|Results
|Notification No. 03/2026
|Departmental Tests May, 2026 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 12/2025
|Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) - 12/2025
|Click Here
|Notification No. 19/2025
|Departmental Tests November, 2025 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 04/2025
|Departmental Tests May, 2025 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 03/2025
|Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) - 03/2025
|Click Here
|Notification No. 17/2024
|Departmental Tests November, 2024 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 09/2024
|Departmental Tests May, 2024 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 10/2023
|Departmental Tests November, 2023 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 05/2023
|Departmental Tests May, 2023 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 13/2022
|Departmental Tests November, 2022 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 05/2022
|Departmental Tests May, 2022 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 03/2022
|Special Session For Employees Of Multipurpose Health Assistant (Female) Grade-III/
Anm Grade-III Working In Village/Ward Secretariat Only
|Click Here
|Notification No. 22/2021
|Departmental Tests Nov, 2021 Session (May 2021 Session Clubbed)
|Click Here
|Notification No. 07/2021
|Departmental Tests September, 2021 Special Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 04/2021
|Departmental Tests November, 2020 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 06/2020
|Departmental Tests May, 2020 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 19/2019
|Departmental Tests November, 2019 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 13/2019
|Departmental Tests May, 2019 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 07/2018
|Departmental Tests November, 2018 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 04/2018
|Departmental Tests May, 2018 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 10/2017
|Departmental Tests November, 2017 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 06/2017
|Departmental Tests May, 2017 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 17/2016
|Departmental Tests November, 2016 Session
|Click Here
|Notification No. 03/2016
|Departmental Tests May, 2016 Session
|Click Here
Steps to download the APPSC Departmental Posts Result 2026
Candidates can download the APPSC Departmental Posts Result 2026 PDF from the official website. Follow the instructions carefully to download the APPSC Group 2 Result 2026
Visit the official website
On the homepage, look for the link titled ” Results for APPSC Departmental Tests May 2026 Session Notification No.03/2026”
Click the link to open the APPSC Departmental Posts Result 2026 PDF.
Search your notification number and posts for which you were appeared in the exam.
Check your roll number.
Download and save the PDF for future reference
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.