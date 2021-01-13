APPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 Released for FBO, FRO & FSO Posts @ psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

APPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the posts of Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for DV round for these posts can check the DV schedule available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the posts of Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer from 18 January to 02 February 2021.

Document Verification for the post of Forest Range Officer will be conducted on 18 and 19 January 2021. DV for Forest Section Officer will be held on 20 January 2021 whereas DV for Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer will be conducted on 21 January to 02 February 2021.

Candidates are advised to check the details post wise Document Verification schedule available on the official website of APPSC. However you can download the APPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 also with the direct link given below.

