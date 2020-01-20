APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Exam Postponed, Check Official Notice Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has postponed the APPSC Group 1 (Mains) Exam (Notification No.27/2018). The Commission issued notice in this regard on 20 January 2020 at its official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission has postponed the APPSC Group 1 (Mains) Exam on administrative grounds and the revised dates will be notified on 27 January 2020, the Notice suggests.

APPSC has postponed the Group 1 Mains exam another times. Earlier, the Commission had revised the dates for the Exam from 04 February 2020 to 16 February 2020 in total 7 Sessions.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has announced the revised dates of APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam, Forest Range Officer and Divisional Accounts Officer exam. All such candidates who have to appear in these examinations can check the revised schedule on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by APPSC, the APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2018, Notification No 27/2018 will be held from 04 February 2020 to 16 February 2020 in total 7 Sessions.

Earlier APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2018 was scheduled on December 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21 & 23 in 2019. It is to be noted that Screening Test was held on 26th May 2019 for the notification.

It is to be noted that APPSC conducted the Group-I Services exam for the recruitment of various posts such as Deputy Collector, Asst. Treasury Officer, and Regional Transport Officers was announced by APPSC. A total of 167 vacancies are to be filled.

Candidates should note that the selection for these posts shall be based on the merit in the Main Written examination (Conventional) followed by oral test (Interview)

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Examination will be conducted on 17 March 2020 & AN, 18 March 2020 and 19 March 2020 (5 Sessions). Again APPSC Divisional Accounts Officer Exam will be conducted on 19 March 2020 and 20 March 2020(3 Sessions).

Earlier APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Exam was to be conducted on 03-05 February 2020 and the Main Exam for Divisional Accounts Officer posts was scheduled on 05-06 February 2019.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) for latest updates in this regards. The dates of Mains exams for APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam, Forest Range Officer and Divisional Accounts Officer has been rescheduled earlier also and hence it will be beneficial for the appearing candidates in this exam to visit frequently on the official website.

