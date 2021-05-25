APS RK Puram Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts @apsrkpuram.edu.in

APS Recruitment 2021: Army Public School (APS), RK Puram Fly Over, Secunderabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher and Primary Teacher. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 June 2021

APS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher - 05 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher - 05 Posts

Primary Teacher - 10 Posts

APS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trained Graduate Teacher - Graduation with B.Ed. And equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not scored 50% marks in graduation but has qualified as a postgraduate with the same subject and scored 50% or more marks in PG will be considered.

Primary Teacher - Graduate with B.Ed./D.E.Ed. with minimum 50% marks in each.

Post Graduate Teacher - Post Graduation in the concerned subject plus recognized degree in education with minimum 50% marks in each.

APS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Fresh Candidates - below 40 years less than 5 years experience

Experience Candidates - below 57 years incl ESM 5 years experience.

Download APS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for APS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Army Public School, RK Puram with a DD for Rs. 100/- in a favor of APS, RK Puram Secunderabad. The application forms can be downloaded through the school official website. i.e. apsrkpuram.edu.in. The last date for submission of application forms is 10 June 2021. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks provided in this article for reference.

