DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 7236 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 7236 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts. Online Registration to start from 25 May 2021. Candidates can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher TGT, Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 May 2021. The last date of the online application is 24 June 2021.
A total of 7236 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 6358 vacancies are for TGT Trained Graduate Teacher, 554 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Primary, Assistant Teacher Nursery, 278 are for Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC, 50 are for Counselor Posts, 12 are for Head Clerk and 10 are for Patwari. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 May 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 June 2021
- Application Fee Last Date: 24 June 2021
- Exam Date: Notified Soon
- Admit Card Date: Notified Soon
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- TGT Trained Graduate Teacher: Candidates holding a bachelors degree in Related Subject and having a degree/diploma in Training Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.
- Assistant Teacher Primary: Candidates holding 10+2 Intermediate qualification with Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with Diploma in Elementary Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.
- Assistant Teacher Nursery: Candidates who have passed 10+2 Intermediate Exam with NTT Training / B.Ed Exam Passed are eligible to apply.
- Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: Candidates holding 10th class qualification with English Typing 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM are eligible to apply.
- Counselor: The candidate must be qualified in Bachelor/Master Degree in Psychology/ Applied Psychology.
- Head Clerk: Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Computer Proficiency are eligible to apply.
- Patwari: Candidates holding a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.
Download DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - 25 May
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Below 32 Years
- Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC): 18-27 Years
- Patwari: 21-27 Years
- Other Posts: Below 30 Years
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 25 May to 24 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General/OBC - Rs. 100/-
- All Others - No Fee