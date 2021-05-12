DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for 7236 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

What is the qualification required for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding a bachelors degree in Related Subject and having a degree/diploma in Training Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 25 May to 24 June 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date for DSSSB Recruitment 2021?

The last date of the online application is 24 June 2021.

What are the starting date for DSSSB Teaching and Non Teaching Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 May 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through DSSSB Teaching and Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021?

A total of 7236 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 6358 vacancies are for TGT Trained Graduate Teacher, 554 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher Primary, Assistant Teacher Nursery, 278 are for Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC, 50 are for Counselor Posts, 12 are for Head Clerk and 10 are for Patwari.