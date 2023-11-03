APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 81 Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Steps To Apply

APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Apply Online: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the 81 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical) on its official website. Last date for submission of online application for these posts is December 2, 2023 at apsc.nic.in. The online application link will be available on the official website from November 3, 2023.
Candidates should have specific educational qualification including Degree in concerned Engineering trade from any recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Important Date
Starting Date for Submission of Application: November 3, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: December 2, 2023
Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : December 4, 2023
APSC AE Vacancy 2023
Assistant Engineer (Civil)-71
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-4
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-4
Assistant Engineer (Chemical)-2
Educational Qualification For APSC AE Jobs 2023
Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Assistant Engineer (Chemical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Assam PSC AE Salary 2023
Pay Scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000
Grade Pay-Rs 12,700
Pay Band-PB-4
APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply APSC AE Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: First of all visit the official application link given above.
- Step 2: Now you have to click "Register Here".
- Step 3: Provide your all essential credentials given on the application form.
- Step 4: After successfully the steps, register yourself and log in.
- Step 5: Now you have to pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 6: After filling the form completely, submit and take a print.