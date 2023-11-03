APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 81 Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Steps To Apply

APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the 81 AE posts on the official website. Check the notification pdf here.

Get all the details of APSC AE Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Apply Online: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the 81 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical) on its official website. Last date for submission of online application for these posts is December 2, 2023 at apsc.nic.in. The online application link will be available on the official website from November 3, 2023.

Candidates should have specific educational qualification including Degree in concerned Engineering trade from any recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Starting Date for Submission of Application: November 3, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: December 2, 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : December 4, 2023

APSC AE Vacancy 2023

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-71

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-4

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-4

Assistant Engineer (Chemical)-2

Educational Qualification For APSC AE Jobs 2023

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Assistant Engineer (Chemical)-Candidates should have a B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Assam PSC AE Salary 2023

Pay Scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000

Grade Pay-Rs 12,700

Pay Band-PB-4



APSC AE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply APSC AE Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.