APSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections till Dec 07

APSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key of the Screening Test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission, the Answer Key of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department for the subject of Civil Engineering & General Studies have been uploaded on its official website.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has conducted the screening examination for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department on 15 November 2020.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can check the Answer key and can raise their objections, if any in their opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, they may submit the correct answers as per their view along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post latest by 7 December 2020.

How to Download: APSC Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post