APSC CCE Admit Card 2020-21 to Release Soon for Combined Competitive Exam @apsc.nic.in, Check Exam Programme

APSC CCE Admit Card 2020-21: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Prelims Exam Programme for Combined Competitive Examination 2020. Commission will conduct the prelims for Combined Competitive Exam on 12 September 2021 in two sittings. All such candidates applied for the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination can check the APSC CCE Prelims Exam Programme 2020-21 and Admit Card downloading details which is available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details Prelims Exam Programme for Combined Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Prelims Exam for General Studies subject. Exam for General Studies I will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M and General Studies II will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates who have applied for the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 should note that Commission will release the e-Admission certificates on 23 August 2021 on its official website. The list of shortlisted candidates for Combined Competitive Examination 2020 prelims exam will be released on 21 August 2021 on the official website of APSC.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the examination in 3I District Headquarters of the state including-Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimgdnj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card, Driving License/ Passport/Voter ID Card, Aadhaar Card, ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions.

