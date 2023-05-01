APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Release Date

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the combined competitive (mains) examination schedule and admit card update notice on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08, 2023 onwards across the state. Candidates qualified for the combined competitive (mains) examination can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023
APSC CCE Mains Exam 2023: Exam Centers and Zones
According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08-10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in the zones including Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati. The Commission will release a separate notification shortly regarding selection of zones for the convenience of candidates.
APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Programme
The Commission will conduct the exam from July 08-10, 2023 in two sessions including Forenoon and Afternoon. The forenoon session will be held from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. whereas the afternoon session will be conducted from 01.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M.
|Date
|
Forenoon (09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M.)
|
Afternoon (01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.)
|July 09, 2023
|Paper I- Essay
|Paper-II- General Studies-I
|July 09, 2023
|Paper-III- General Studies-II
|Paper-lV- General Studies-lll
|July 10, 2023
|Paper-V- General Studies IV
|Paper-VI- General Studies-V
APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update
The Commission will release the admit card for the CCE mains exam on June 17, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application.
Process To Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023
- Go to the official page of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- Now go to what's new section on the home page.
- Click on the link-Notification regarding the programme for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 given on the home page.
- The pdf of the required notice will be displayed in a new window.
- You are advised to download and save it for future reference.