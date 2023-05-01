APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Release Date

Assam PSC has released notice regarding the combined competitive (mains) examination schedule and admit card update on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download the pdf.

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Download

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the combined competitive (mains) examination schedule and admit card update notice on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08, 2023 onwards across the state. Candidates qualified  for the combined competitive (mains) examination can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2023: Exam Centers and Zones

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08-10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in the zones including Silchar,  Jorhat, Nagaon,  Tezpur, Lakhimpur,  Bongaigaon and Guwahati. The Commission will release a separate notification  shortly regarding selection of zones for the convenience of candidates.

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Programme

The Commission will conduct the exam from July 08-10, 2023 in two sessions including  Forenoon and Afternoon. The forenoon session will be held from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. whereas the afternoon session will be conducted from 01.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. 

Date

Forenoon (09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M.)

Afternoon (01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.)
July 09, 2023 Paper I- Essay Paper-II- General Studies-I
July 09, 2023 Paper-III- General Studies-II Paper-lV- General Studies-lll
July 10, 2023 Paper-V- General Studies IV Paper-VI- General Studies-V

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

The Commission will release the admit card for the CCE mains exam on June 17, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application. 

Process To Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023

  1. Go to the official page of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
  2. Now go to what's new section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link-Notification regarding the programme for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 given on the home page.
  4. The pdf of the required notice  will be displayed in a new window.
  5. You are advised to download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for combined competitive (mains) is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of combined competitive (mains) will be held from July 08, 2023 onwards

How one can download the APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023?

You can download the APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
