APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Release Date

Assam PSC has released notice regarding the combined competitive (mains) examination schedule and admit card update on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download the pdf.

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the combined competitive (mains) examination schedule and admit card update notice on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08, 2023 onwards across the state. Candidates qualified for the combined competitive (mains) examination can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2023: Exam Centers and Zones

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08-10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in the zones including Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati. The Commission will release a separate notification shortly regarding selection of zones for the convenience of candidates.

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Programme

The Commission will conduct the exam from July 08-10, 2023 in two sessions including Forenoon and Afternoon. The forenoon session will be held from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. whereas the afternoon session will be conducted from 01.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M.

Date Forenoon (09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M.) Afternoon (01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.) July 09, 2023 Paper I- Essay Paper-II- General Studies-I July 09, 2023 Paper-III- General Studies-II Paper-lV- General Studies-lll July 10, 2023 Paper-V- General Studies IV Paper-VI- General Studies-V

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

The Commission will release the admit card for the CCE mains exam on June 17, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the required login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application.

Process To Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023