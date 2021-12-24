APSC PHED AE Result 2021 Out @apsc.nic.in, Download Assistant Engineer Selection List for Interview

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional result for Assistant Engineer Post (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) posts on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC PHED AE Result 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional result for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. All those candidates who have appeared in the Screening Test for AE Post can download provisional result available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC PHED AE Result 2021from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC PHED AE Result 2021 Steps Here

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical), under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam as per Advt. No. 06/2020, dated 19th August/2020.RESULTS”given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the APSC PHED AE Result 2021 in a new window. You should take Print Out of the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC PHED AE Result 2021

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had conducted the screening test for the for Assistant Engineer Post (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) against Advt. No. 06/2020 on 28 August 2021. Candidates appeared in the screening test can check provisional result available on the official website.

Now all the candidates qualified in the screening test are able to appear in the interview round as per the selection process to the Assistant Engineer Post.

Commission will notify the interview schedule for the qualified candidates shortly. Candidates qualified in the screening test are advised to be in touch with the official website of APSC for the latest update in this regards.