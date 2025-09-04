OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here, Check Steps to Raise Objection

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the exam conducted for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam held on August 31, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the detailed schedule to release objections against the VAS posts under Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26.
The answer key is available at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The provisional answer keys of the above examination are released on the official website. The correct answer option of each question is encircled in Set "A" Question Booklet and the same is enclosed herewith.
OPSC VAS Answer Key Download
The answer key is released in a PDF format on the official website. The candidates can download the answer key and calculate their marks. This answer key is provisional, meaning it's subject to change based on candidate objections and final review by the commission.
|OPSC VAS Answer Key Download Link
|Click Here
OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Overview
The answer key for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26) has been released on the official website. Check all details here.
|OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Highlights
|Exam Name
|OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025
|Conducting Body
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Exam Date
|August 31, 2025
|Last date to raise objection
|10 September 2025
|Posts Name
|Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons
|Official Website
|https://www.opsc.gov.in/
How to download OPSC VAS/ AVAS Answer key 2025 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key below;
Step 1: Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link 'Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26) - Objection / Suggestion to Questions / Answers Invitation Notice Last Date & Time of Submission of Objection / Suggestion is 10.09.2025 11.59PM'
Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check and download the answer key
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference
