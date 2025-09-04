OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here, Check Steps to Raise Objection

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the exam conducted for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam held on August 31, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the detailed schedule to release objections against the VAS posts under Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26.

The answer key is available at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The provisional answer keys of the above examination are released on the official website. The correct answer option of each question is encircled in Set "A" Question Booklet and the same is enclosed herewith.

OPSC VAS Answer Key Download

The answer key is released in a PDF format on the official website. The candidates can download the answer key and calculate their marks. This answer key is provisional, meaning it's subject to change based on candidate objections and final review by the commission.