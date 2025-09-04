IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here, Check Steps to Raise Objection

By Manish Kumar
Sep 4, 2025, 10:45 IST

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the exam conducted for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam. Candidates can raise their objections till September 10, 2025. Check details here. 

Get all details for OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 here
Get all details for OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 here

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the exam conducted for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam held on August 31, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the detailed schedule to release objections against the VAS posts under Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26.

The answer key is available at www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The provisional answer keys of the above examination are released on the official website. The correct answer option of each question is encircled in Set "A" Question Booklet and the same is enclosed herewith.

OPSC VAS Answer Key Download

The answer key is released in a PDF format on the official website. The candidates can download the answer key and calculate their marks. This answer key is provisional, meaning it's subject to change based on candidate objections and final review by the commission.

OPSC VAS Answer Key Download Link Click Here

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Overview

The answer key for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26) has been released on the official website. Check all details here. 

OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 Highlights
Exam Name OPSC VAS Answer Key 2025 
Conducting Body Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Exam Date August 31, 2025
Last date to raise objection 10 September 2025
Posts Name Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons 
Official Website https://www.opsc.gov.in/

How to download OPSC VAS/ AVAS Answer key 2025 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key below;

Step 1: Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link 'Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26) - Objection / Suggestion to Questions / Answers Invitation Notice Last Date & Time of Submission of Objection / Suggestion is 10.09.2025 11.59PM'

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News