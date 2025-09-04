When you talk about India, the first thing that often crosses the mind is a visual of a mighty river flowing through the ghats, temples and cities. Rivers have always been the lifeline of India as these rivers offer water to drink. Nourish the fields and connect towns. However, rivers in India are not just natural water bodies but also carry religious significance as well.

India is a land of many rivers but there are 7 of them that hold a very special place. These rivers are called the Seven Sacred Rivers or Saptanadi. The names of these rivers are: Ganga, Yamuna, Sindhu, Narmada, Godavari, Krishna, and Kaveri and each of these rivers has its own unique story that is deeply rooted in India's history and culture.

What are the 7 Sacred Rivers of India?

1. Ganga (Ganges)

The Ganga river is known to originate from the Gangotri glacier that is located in Uttarakhand and it travels over 2,500 km across the northern plains and meets into the Bay of Bengal.