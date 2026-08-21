APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: Check When and Where to Download Hall Ticket PDF Link at apsc.nic.in

APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will activate the APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 will be available to download on August 24, 2026 on the official website. Candidates will get all the crucial details regarding the Forest Ranger Recruitment drive details including exam date, reporting time, examination venue and candidate information and others. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled from August 30 onwards will have to carry the exam hall ticket with other crucial documents including a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.