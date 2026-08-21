APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: Check When and Where to Download Hall Ticket PDF Link at apsc.nic.in
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 will be available to download on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on August 24, 2026. The written exam for the Forest Ranger posts from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. Check hall ticket updates, exam pattern and more here.
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will activate the APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Forest Ranger posts from August 30 to September 09, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in.
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 will be available to download on August 24, 2026 on the official website. Candidates will get all the crucial details regarding the Forest Ranger Recruitment drive details including exam date, reporting time, examination venue and candidate information and others. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled from August 30 onwards will have to carry the exam hall ticket with other crucial documents including a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.
APSC Forest Ranger 2026 Download Link
The APSC will upload the APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026 download link on the official website-https://apsc.nic.in/.All those candidates applied successfully for the Forest Ranger posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
APSC Forest Ranger Hall Ticket 2026 Overview
The admit card release date is typically announced well in advance, allowing candidates ample time to rectify any errors if found. It is crucial to download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the APSC Forest Ranger Hall Ticket 2026. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below
|
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026- Highlights
|
Organization
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|
Department Name
|
Environment & Forests Department
|
Post
|
Forest Ranger
|
Advt No.
|
22/2025
|
Type of Exam
|
Conventional & OMR type
|
Exam Date
|
August 30 to September 09, 2026
|
Exam Date
|
Out
|
Admit Card status
|
Soon
|
Job Location
|
Assam
|
Official website
|
https://apsc.nic.in.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.