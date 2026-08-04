APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 137 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility

Key Points APSC notified 137 Veterinary Officer/BVO posts on 03 August 2026.

Applications open 07 August and close 06 September 2026.

Eligibility requires a degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science.

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has rolled out the notification for the 137 posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) on 03 August 2026. The application process will commence from 07 August onwards and the candidates can apply till 06 September 2026 with the last date to pay the application fee being 08 September. The candidates who are interested in applying must have at least a degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution. The selection procedure will be notified by the commission through a notice later on. The candidates who will be selected for the posts will be given a salary in the range of Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/-. APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The APSC has started the recruitment drive to appoint Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) in the state. APSC has announced a total of 137 vacancies to be filled. Check the recruitment highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Post Name Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) Advertisement No. 11/2026 No. of Posts 137 Notification Release Date 03 August 2026 Registration Dates 07 August to 06 September 2026 Fee Payment Last Date 08 September 2026 Official Website apsc.nic.in APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF The candidates who are planning to apply for the APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully before proceeding to fill the application form. The notification consists of all the important information about the recruitment.

APSC Veterinary Officer Notification 2026 Download Link APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Date The APSC will open the application portal for the APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment from 07 August onwards. The applications will close on 06 September, therefore, the candidates are advised to apply in time without waiting for the last moment. APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria In order to apply for the APSC VO/BVO recruitment, the candidate must meet the basic eligibility criteria which involves the education qualification and age limit. Check the eligibility criteria here. Educational Qualification A Candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution. Age Limit The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2026. The upper age limit is relaxable:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST candidates 5 years i.e. till 43 years of age OBC/MOBC candidates 3 years i.e. till 41 years of age Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years i.e. till 48 years of age Ex-servicemen Age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2026 for UR category candidates

Further 03 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

5 years for SC/ST candidates Nationality/ Residency The candidate must be an Indian Citizen and must be a permanent resident of Assam. As proof of domicile, the candidate must upload a copy of either a valid Permanent Resident Certificate issued in Assam for educational purposes or a valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. Either document shall be treated as valid proof of residency. APSC Veterinary Officer Application Fee 2026