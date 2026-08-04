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APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 137 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 12:53 IST

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: The APSC has released the notification for the recruitment of Veterinary Officers under Advt. No.11/2026. The notification was released on the official website apsc.nic.in on 03 August 2026. Check this article to download the official notification, check eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 137 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility
APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 137 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility

Key Points

  • APSC notified 137 Veterinary Officer/BVO posts on 03 August 2026.
  • Applications open 07 August and close 06 September 2026.
  • Eligibility requires a degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science.

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has rolled out the notification for the 137 posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) on 03 August 2026. The application process will commence from 07 August onwards and the candidates can apply till 06 September 2026 with the last date to pay the application fee being 08 September. The candidates who are interested in applying must have at least a degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution. The selection procedure will be notified by the commission through a notice later on. The candidates who will be selected for the posts will be given a salary in the range of Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/-.

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The APSC has started the recruitment drive to appoint Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO) in the state. APSC has announced a total of 137 vacancies to be filled. Check the recruitment highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name

Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer (VO/BVO)

Advertisement No.

11/2026

No. of Posts

137

Notification Release Date

03 August 2026

Registration Dates

07 August to 06 September 2026

Fee Payment Last Date

08 September 2026

Official Website

apsc.nic.in

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The candidates who are planning to apply for the APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment  2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully before proceeding to fill the application form. The notification consists of all the important information about the recruitment.

APSC Veterinary Officer Notification 2026

Download Link

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Date

The APSC will open the application portal for the APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment from 07 August onwards. The applications will close on 06 September, therefore, the candidates are advised to apply in time without waiting for the last moment.

APSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the APSC VO/BVO recruitment, the candidate must meet the basic eligibility criteria which involves the education qualification and age limit. Check the eligibility criteria here.

Educational Qualification

A Candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution.

Age Limit

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2026. The upper age limit is relaxable:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST candidates 

5 years i.e. till 43 years of age

OBC/MOBC candidates 

3 years i.e. till 41 years of age

Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD)

10 years i.e. till 48 years of age

Ex-servicemen

  • Age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2026 for UR category candidates

  • Further 03 years for OBC/MOBC candidates

  • 5 years for SC/ST candidates

Nationality/ Residency

The candidate must be an Indian Citizen and must be a permanent resident of Assam. As proof of domicile, the candidate must upload a copy of either a valid Permanent Resident Certificate issued in Assam for educational purposes or a valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate. Either document shall be treated as valid proof of residency.

APSC Veterinary Officer Application Fee 2026

The candidates will have to pay the application fee to submit their application form. The fee can be paid in online mode only and apart from the application fee there will be processing fee also. Check the category-wise application fee here.

Category

Application Fee

Processing Fee

Total Fee

General

Rs. 250/-

Rs. 47.20

Rs. 297.20 

ОВС/МОВС

Rs.150/-

Rs. 47.20

Rs. 197.20 

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD

NIL

Rs. 47.20

Rs. 47.20

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 12:53 IST

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