Arunachal APSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins for 90 Posts, Check Direct Link

APSSB Recruitment 2023: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has commenced the application process for the notification for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

APSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has begins today i.e. November 15, 2023 the online application process for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III posts on its official website at apssb.nic.in. A total of 90 positions for Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III are to be filled in various departments in the state through the recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 05, 2023.

APSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 15, 2023

Closing date of application: December 05, 2023

Tentative date for Stenographer Proficiency Test: January 21, 2024

Tentative date for written examination: February 25, 2023

Vacancy Details For APSSB Jobs 2023:

Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III-90 Posts

Department wise posts

Arunachal APPSC - 1

General Administration - 71

Planning & Investment - 3

Public Works Department - 3

Urban Development & Housing - 5

Water Resources Department - 5

TRIHMS - 2

APSSB Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have a Graduate/Bachelor Degree from a recognised University. Diploma in Stenography from a recognised institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

APSSB Posts 2023: Age Limit

Between 18 to 35 Years with Five years relaxation.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

APSSB Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level

Level-5, Rs. 29,900-Rs. 92,300

APSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For APSSB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.