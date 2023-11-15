Arunachal APSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins for 90 Posts, Check Direct Link

APSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has begins today i.e. November 15, 2023 the online application process for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III posts on its official website at apssb.nic.in. A total of 90 positions for Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III are to be filled in various departments in the state through the recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 05, 2023.
APSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: November 15, 2023
- Closing date of application: December 05, 2023
- Tentative date for Stenographer Proficiency Test: January 21, 2024
- Tentative date for written examination: February 25, 2023
Vacancy Details For APSSB Jobs 2023:
Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III-90 Posts
Department wise posts
- Arunachal APPSC - 1
- General Administration - 71
- Planning & Investment - 3
- Public Works Department - 3
- Urban Development & Housing - 5
- Water Resources Department - 5
- TRIHMS - 2
APSSB Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates should have a Graduate/Bachelor Degree from a recognised University. Diploma in Stenography from a recognised institution.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
APSSB Posts 2023: Age Limit
- Between 18 to 35 Years with Five years relaxation.
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
APSSB Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level
Level-5, Rs. 29,900-Rs. 92,300
APSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For APSSB Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website apssb.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link ‘Online Recruitment’ on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to click on the application link for PA/Stenographer posts 2023.
- Step 4: After that, register yourself and proceed with the application.
- Step 5: Now fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.