Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 for 158 Group C Posts, Check Salary, Application Form Here

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on indianarmy.nic.in for 158 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022: Army Eastern Command has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Barber, Chowkidar, Lower Division Clerk, Safaiwali, Health Inspector, Cook, T/ Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman. Candidates holding 10th/12th qualifications can submit applications offline within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application: within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Posts Barber 9 Chowkidar 12 Lower Division Clerk 3 Safaiwali 35 Health Inspector 18 Cook 3 T/ Mate 8 Ward Sahayika 53 Washerman 17 Total 158 Posts

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Barbar, Chowkidar, Safaiwali, Health Inspector, Cook, Tradesman, Ward Sahayika, Washerman - 10th passed.

LDC - 12th passed or equivalent.

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Salary

Name of the Post Pay Matrix Barber Level – 1 Chowkidar Level – 1 Lower Division Clerk Level – 2 Safaiwali Level – 1 Health Inspector Level – 4 Cook Level – 2 T/ Mate Level – 1 Ward Sahayika Level – 1 Washerman Level – 1

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can submit applications offline to the Commandant, Command Hospital (EC) Alipore, Kolkata 700027 within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit application forms along with fee of Rs. 100/- favor of “Commandant, Command Hospital (EC) Alipore, Kolkata. There will be no fee for reserved category candidates.

