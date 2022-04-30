Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 for 158 Group C Posts, Check Salary, Application Form Here

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on indianarmy.nic.in for 158 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 30, 2022 16:29 IST
Modified On: Apr 30, 2022 16:33 IST
Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022: Army Eastern Command has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Barber, Chowkidar, Lower Division Clerk, Safaiwali, Health Inspector, Cook, T/ Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman. Candidates holding 10th/12th qualifications can submit applications offline within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. 

Important Dates:

  • Last Date for submission of application: within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. 

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Posts
Barber 9
Chowkidar 12
Lower Division Clerk 3
Safaiwali 35
Health Inspector 18
Cook 3
T/ Mate 8
Ward Sahayika 53
Washerman 17
Total 158 Posts

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Barbar, Chowkidar, Safaiwali, Health Inspector, Cook, Tradesman, Ward Sahayika, Washerman - 10th passed. 
  • LDC - 12th passed or equivalent. 

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Salary

Name of the Post Pay Matrix
Barber Level – 1
Chowkidar Level – 1
Lower Division Clerk Level – 2
Safaiwali Level – 1
Health Inspector Level – 4
Cook Level – 2
T/ Mate Level – 1
Ward Sahayika Level – 1
Washerman Level – 1

 

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can submit applications offline to the Commandant, Command Hospital (EC) Alipore, Kolkata 700027 within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. 

Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit application forms along with fee of Rs. 100/- favor of “Commandant, Command Hospital (EC) Alipore, Kolkata. There will be no fee for reserved category candidates. 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022?

10th/12th passed.

What is the last date for Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022?

14 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Army Eastern Command Recruitment 2022?

158.

