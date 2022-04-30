Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts, Opportunity for 10th/12th pass

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for recruitment to the post of Group C. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022: HQ Southern Command (BOO-V) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Group C including Safaiwali, Safaiwala, Driver Ord Gde, Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline within 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 45 days (14 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post/ Unit Number of Posts Safaiwali 46 Safaiwala 1 Driver Ord Gde 2 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 9 Total 58 Posts

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Safaiwala, Safaiwali, Driver - 10th passed.

LDC - 12th passed with 35 wpm typing speed on computer or hindi typing @30 wpm on computer.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, and skill test.

Exam Paper and their distribution:-

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration of Exam Paper 1 General Intelligence & Reasoning (Objective Multiple Choice Type) 25 25 2 hours Paper 2 General Awareness (Objective Multiple Choice Type) 50 50 Paper 3 General English (Objective Multiple Choice Type) 50 50 Paper 4 Numerical Aptitude (Objective Multiple Choice Type) 25 25

The question papers of Written Test will be bilingual i.e. English & Hindi. However, the questions on the portion of English Language subject will be in English only. The question will be of 12th standard for the post of (LDC) and of 10th standard for the post of (Safaiwali, Driver Ord Gde). There may be negative marking also. 10.

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 – Salary

Name of the Post/ Unit Pay Matrix Level Safaiwali Level-1 Safaiwala Level-1 Driver Ord Gde Level-1 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Level-2

Army HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline and required to enclose self addressed Envelope and fee in the form of Postal Order of Rs.100/- in favour of "Commandant, Command Hospital (SC), Pune” and two recent passport size photos in addition to affixing in the application. Fee will be exempted as per Government of India provision. The postal Order should be issued on or after the date of publication of advertisement. The application fee is non-refundable. However, Sponsor candidates by the local Employment Exchanges, the ZSWO Office, Army Welfare placement Org or any other Government of India Agency etc have to pay the fee.