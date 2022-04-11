Assam Government Recruitment 2022: 26400+ Vacancies for Class 3 and Class 4 Posts, Apply @assam.gov.in

Assam Government Recruitment 2022: The government of Assam has offered bumper vacancies for recruitment of various Class 3 and Class 4 Posts. A total of 26441 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive. 13141 vacancies are available for Class 3 and 13300 for Class 3 Posts.

Assam Grade 3 Online Application Process has already started while the applications process for Class 4 will start at midnight on 11 April 2022.

As per the official website, “In exercise of powers conferred by The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Act, 2021 and the Assam Direct Recruitment for Class-III and Class-IV Analogous Posts Rules, 2022, online applications are invited from intending and eligible candidates who are citizens of India having registration number in Employment Exchange in the State of Assam for filling up 13,141 nos. of vacant Grade-III posts (tentative) and 13,300 (tentative) vacant posts of Class-IV under different establishments/ departments under Government of Assam.”

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 11 April 2022

Last Date of Application - 30 May 2022

Assam Government Vacancy Details

Assam Class 3 Vacancy - 13141 Posts

Category 1- Accountant/ Cashier/ Jr. Assistant/ LDA/ Stenographer, etc. - 8831

Category 2- Field Assistant, Fieldman, Foreman, Section Assistant Soil conservation Field worker junior, Agriculture Extension Assistant, etc. - 3690

Category 3- Driver - 1120

Assam Class 4 Vacancy - 13300

Read up to Class IV - 9000

HSLC (10th Class) or equivalent exam passed - 4300

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Class 3 and Class 4 Posts

Educational Qualification

Class 3

Category 1 - Graduation with Computer Certificate/Diploma of 6 months from a recognized university

Category 2 - HSSLC or equivalent

Category 3 - HSLC or equivalent

Class 4

Reads up to Class IV

HSLC (10th Class) or equivalent exam passed

Candidates should not be studied more than 12th class

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

The candidates seeking to apply are required to apply online on or before the last date. They also need to pay the application of Rs. 350/- for the candidates belonging to General, OBC and MOBC Categories. However, the application fee for SC, ST and SH candidates is Rs. 250/-.