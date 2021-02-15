Assam Special TET Admit Card 2021 released @sebaonline.org: Download Now; Get Direct Link Here

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on its official website sebaonline.org. Candidates who have applied for the Assam Special TET 2021 examination can download their admit card now by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can download the Assam TET Admit Card without any hassle. Candidates compulsorily need to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination. So, check the process to download the card below.

The Assam board will conduct the Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam on 28th February, as per the notification. The exam will be conducted offline in written mode on 28th February 2021. The exam is meant for candidates who want to teach lower primary classes, i.e., Class 1 to 5. The board is organising the Assam Special TET 2021 exam for contractual employees that are already engaged by the SSA and who have valid professional qualifications. Candidates who have received Unique ID from their districts were eligible to apply for the exam.

Let's now look at the process to download the admit card below:

How to download Assam Special TET Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the website - sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link - "Download Special TET Admit Card"

Step 3: Login by entering Unique ID & Password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out

Here's the direct link as well:

Download Assam Special TET 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link

Assam Special TET 2021: Exam Schedule

Have a look at the detailed exam schedule for the Assam Special TET exam below:

Exam Date 28th February 2021 Exam Time Mentioned on the Admit Card Duration 2 hours 30 minutes Total Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 150

For Exam Pattern & Syllabus of Special TET, Click on the link shared below:

Check Assam Special TET Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2021