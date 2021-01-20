Assam Special TET 2021 Registration begins @ssa.assam.gov.in: Apply Online Now; Get Direct Link

Assam's Department of Education (Elementary), Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission invites online applications for Assam Special TET 2021 exam. The registration process for Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 has already begun @ ssa.assam.gov.in for lower primary teachers. Candidates can apply online now by visiting the official website. As per the website, the Assam Special TET 2021 exam will be conducted online for the contractual employees that are engaged by the SSA and have valid professional degree or qualifications.

As of now, the website only displays the link for online registration for the Special TET 2021 exam. The Assam TET Notification 2021 has not been made available yet. The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan will soon release the notification or advertisement. Till then, have a look at the process to apply online for the TET 2021 examination below.

Let's first look at the important dates of the Special TET 2021 exam below:

Assam Special TET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Start of Online Registration & Application 19th January 2021 Last Date of Online Registration & Application To be revealed soon Release of Special TET Notification 2021 To be revealed soon Special TET Exam Date To be revealed soon

How to apply online for Assam Special TET 2021?

Have a look at the detailed process to register and apply online for the Special TET 2021 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Special TET link mentioned under the Latest tab

Step 3: Click on Apply Online link

Step 4: Click on the link stating 'Registration New'

Step 5: Enter the Unique ID issued by the District, Candidate's Name and Date of Birth and click on register

Step 6: Once registered, complete the application form by logging-in through Unique ID and Password.

Who can apply for Special TET 2021?

Candidates who are already contractual employees engaged by the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and hold valid professional degree or qualifications can apply for the Special TET. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the notification that will be released soon.