Andhra University Result 2025 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in; Direct Link to Download AU Marksheet PDF

AU Result 2025 OUT: Andhra University (AU) declared the results of various UG, PG and Diploma courses on its official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Andhra University results 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 13:37 IST
Direct link to download AU Result 2025 PDF here.

Andhra University Result 2025: Andhra University (AU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like MA, BArch, BTech, BTech+MTech, MCom, LLB, MCA, MBA, BA, BFA, MSc, MPEd, BPEd, and DPEd. Andhra University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results , the students need to enter their registration number.

Andhra University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their AU Results on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in. 

AU Result 2025

Click here

How to Check AU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’ 

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.

Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Andhra University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Andhra University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

MA Social Work Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Pali And Buddhist First Semester(1-1) Regular Examinations Held In July 2024

 Click here

MA Public Administration Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Political Science Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

BArch Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(319 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

BArch Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

BTech/BTech+MTech First Semester(1-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

BTech/BTech+MTech First Semester(1-1) Supplementary(319 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

BTech/BTech+MTech Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(319 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

BTech/BTech+MTech Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here
MCom Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(120 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024 Click here

LLB(3years) Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

MSc Psychology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

BPharmacy Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(618 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

BPharmacy Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Fifth Semester(3-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(3years) Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Fifth Semester(3-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Kuchipudi Classical Dance Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

Master Of Library And Information Science Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Ancient History And Archeology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA History Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Telugu Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Karnatic Classical Music Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Zoology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Coastal Aquaculture And Marine Bio - Technology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Marine Bio-Technology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Marine Biology And Fisheries Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Nuclear Physics Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(720 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MS 5year Geology Ninth Semester(5-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

MS 5year Geology Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

MS 5year Geology Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024

 Click here

PG Diploma In Intellectual Property Rights First Semester(1-1) Regular Examinations Held In January 2025

 Click here

MA Economics Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MA Applied Economics Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024

 Click here

MSc Botany Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024

 Click here

MSc Analytical Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024

 Click here

MSc Organic Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024

 Click here

MTech Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation(Second Phase) Held In September 2024

 Click here

LLM Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024

 Click here

LLB(5years) Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024

 Click here

LLB(3years) Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024

 Click here

MCA Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024

 Click here

Andhra University: Highlights

Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Andhra University: Highlights

University Name

Andhra University 

Established

1926

Location

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

AU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
