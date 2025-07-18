Andhra University Result 2025 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in; Direct Link to Download AU Marksheet PDF

Andhra University Result 2025: Andhra University (AU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like MA, BArch, BTech, BTech+MTech, MCom, LLB, MCA, MBA, BA, BFA, MSc, MPEd, BPEd, and DPEd. Andhra University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results , the students need to enter their registration number.
Andhra University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their AU Results on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in.
|
AU Result 2025
How to Check AU Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Result.
Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.
Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.
Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Andhra University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Andhra University Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
MA Social Work Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Pali And Buddhist First Semester(1-1) Regular Examinations Held In July 2024
|Click here
|
MA Public Administration Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Political Science Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
BArch Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(319 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
BArch Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
BTech/BTech+MTech First Semester(1-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
BTech/BTech+MTech First Semester(1-1) Supplementary(319 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
BTech/BTech+MTech Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(319 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
BTech/BTech+MTech Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|MCom Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(120 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(3years) Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Psychology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
BPharmacy Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(618 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
BPharmacy Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Fifth Semester(3-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(519 And Below Batches) Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(3years) Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Seventh Semester(4-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Fifth Semester(3-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Kuchipudi Classical Dance Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
Master Of Library And Information Science Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Ancient History And Archeology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA History Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Telugu Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Karnatic Classical Music Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Zoology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Coastal Aquaculture And Marine Bio - Technology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Marine Bio-Technology Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Marine Biology And Fisheries Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Nuclear Physics Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary(720 Batch) Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MS 5year Geology Ninth Semester(5-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
MS 5year Geology Seventh Semester(4-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
MS 5year Geology Third Semester(2-1) Supplementary Examinations Held In December 2024
|Click here
|
PG Diploma In Intellectual Property Rights First Semester(1-1) Regular Examinations Held In January 2025
|Click here
|
MA Economics Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MA Applied Economics Third Semester(2-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In November 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Botany Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Analytical Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024
|Click here
|
MSc Organic Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In July 2024
|Click here
|
MTech Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation(Second Phase) Held In September 2024
|Click here
|
LLM Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(5years) Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024
|Click here
|
LLB(3years) Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024
|Click here
|
MCA Second Semester(1-2) Revaluation Held In September 2024
|Click here
Andhra University: Highlights
Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
|
Andhra University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Andhra University
|
Established
|
1926
|
Location
|
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
AU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation