Andhra University Result 2025 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in; Direct Link to Download AU Marksheet PDF

Andhra University Result 2025: Andhra University (AU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like MA, BArch, BTech, BTech+MTech, MCom, LLB, MCA, MBA, BA, BFA, MSc, MPEd, BPEd, and DPEd. Andhra University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results , the students need to enter their registration number.

Andhra University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their AU Results on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in.