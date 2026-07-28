Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Final Result 2026 Out: Check Details and Next Steps

The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the final results for the recruitment of the Officer Assistant (Peon) positions 2026. Those candidates who gave this ecam can now check the official website to check if they made the final merit list. Through this exam the Bank aims to fill 500 vacancies for Officer Assistant posts across different branches across India. The registration process started on May 3, 2025 and closed on May 23, 2026. The exam was held between February 22 to 23, 2026 and the Mains exam was conducted on March 22, 2026. Candidates can check their result on the official website. The result for the BOB Office Assistant 2026 has been released in PDF form.

BOB Office Assistant Result 2026 Official PDF

The Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Result 2026 has been released on the official website,i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result on the official website. The result for the Office Assistant vacancies has been released in a PDF format. The details included in this result are state-wise and category-wise registration number of candidates and registration number of the candidates who are in wait list. Candidates can download the BOB Office Assistant Result 2026 from the PDF given below:-