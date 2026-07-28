Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Final Result 2026 Out: Check Details and Next Steps
The Bank of Baroda has released the final results for the 2026 Office Assistant (Peon) recruitment. Candidates can check the official website to download the merit list PDF and view their selection status for the 500 available vacancies.
The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the final results for the recruitment of the Officer Assistant (Peon) positions 2026. Those candidates who gave this ecam can now check the official website to check if they made the final merit list. Through this exam the Bank aims to fill 500 vacancies for Officer Assistant posts across different branches across India. The registration process started on May 3, 2025 and closed on May 23, 2026. The exam was held between February 22 to 23, 2026 and the Mains exam was conducted on March 22, 2026. Candidates can check their result on the official website. The result for the BOB Office Assistant 2026 has been released in PDF form.
BOB Office Assistant Result 2026 Official PDF
The Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Result 2026 has been released on the official website,i.e., bankofbaroda.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result on the official website. The result for the Office Assistant vacancies has been released in a PDF format. The details included in this result are state-wise and category-wise registration number of candidates and registration number of the candidates who are in wait list. Candidates can download the BOB Office Assistant Result 2026 from the PDF given below:-
|BOB Officer Assistant Result 2026
|Download Official PDF
Key Highlights of Bank Of Baroda Office Assistant Result 2026
The qualification required to participate in the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant 2026 was that the candidate should have completed class 10 (Marticulation) and should be proficient in local state language. Given below are some key highlights of the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Recruitment 2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Bank of Baroda
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Post Name
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Office Assistant (Peon)
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Total Number of Vacancies
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500
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ELigibility Criteria
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Should have passed class 10th and should be proficient in Local Language
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Selection Process
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Official Websiate
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bankofbaroda.bank.in
How to Check the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Result 2026 from the official website:-
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Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda
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Look for the Careers or Recruitment section on the homepage.
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Search for the link titled Bank of Baorda Office Assistant Result or Selection List.
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Enter the registration number or roll number and date of birth or password if needed.
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Submit the details and view your results. If the PDF format opens use the Ctrl+F command to find the registration number.
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Download the result PDF and save it for future use.
Those candidates who have their registration number listed in the final selection result, should now wiat for their joining letter to arrive.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.