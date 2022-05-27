Banking Awareness Daily Quiz for Bank Exams: 27 May 2022

Banking Awareness Quiz for IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerk, RRB PO and Clerk, SBI PO and Clerk, RBI Bank, NABARD, and other bank exams.

Banking Awareness Quiz for Bank Exams 2022: Jagran Josh Exam Prep brings you Bank Exams Daily Quiz to help you prepare and score high in the Banking Awareness section for Bank Exams. Banking Awareness is one of the most important sections of the Banking Exams. Candidates appearing for the IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerical, RRB PO and Clerical, SBI PO and SBI Clerical, IBPS Recruitments, RBI Grade B and RBI Bank need to stay abreast of the static GK and daily Current Affairs with special focus on Banking Industry.

Banking Exams 2022: Current Affairs Quiz

Q1. RBI recently cancelled CoR of 5 NBFCs due to unfair digital lending practices. What is the full form of NBFC?

(1) New Banking Finance Company

(2) New Business Finance and Credit

(3) National Banking Finance Corporation

(4) Non-Banking Financial Company

(5) Non-Banking Finance Cooperation

Answer: Non-Banking Financial Company

Q2. RBI Repo Rate Hike will result in:

(i) Higher Interest Rates

(ii) Lower Interest Rates

(iii) Reduction in the cash flow in the market

(1) Only i

(2) Only ii

(3) Both i and iii

(4) Only iii

(5) Neither of the above

Answer: Both i and iii

Q3. Which Indian bank partnered with Mahagram (a rural FinTech company) to improve India’s digital payments ecosystem?

(1) ICICI Bank

(2) IndusInd Bank

(3) YES Bank

(4) HDFC Bank

(5) Axis Bank

Answer: IndusInd Bank

Q4. Scheduled Banks are included in the ____ Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(1) 10th Schedule

(2) 4th Schedule

(3) 2nd Schedule

(4) 5th Schedule

(5) 8th Schedule

Answer: 2nd Schedule

Q5. Which was the first bank to introduce ATM in India?

(1) ICICI Bank

(2) Syndicate Bank

(3) HSBC Bank

(4) HDFC Bank

(5) IDBI Bank

Answer: ICICI Bank

Q6. When was the Banking Ombudsman scheme first introduced in India?

(1) 2004

(2) 1997

(3) 1995

(4) 2001

(5) 1993

Answer: 1995

Q7. ‘Retail Direct Scheme’ and ‘Integrated Ombudsman Scheme’ launched by PM Narendra Modi are two customer-centric initiatives of which institution?

(1) World Bank

(2) Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

(3) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

(4) Asian Development Bank (ADB)

(5) NITI Aayog

Answer: RBI

Q8. Which Indian public sector bank has launched the project ‘World of Advance Virtual Experience (WAVE)’?

(1) ICICI Bank

(2) Axis Bank

(3) Indian Bank

(4) SBI Bank

(5) PNB Bank

Answer: Indian Bank

Q9. As issued by SEBI, what is the reduced time-limit for allotment and listing after closure of issue of REIT and InvIT units?

(1) 12 Days

(2) 7 Days

(3) 4 Days

(4) 6 Days

(5) 8 Days

Answer: 6 Days

Q10. Name the book that has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize 2022?

(1) Tomb of Sand

(2) After the Sun

(3) The Book of Mother

(4) Cursed Bunny

(5) Happy Stories Mostly

Answer: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree

