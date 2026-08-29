Bankura Sammilani Medical College NEET UG 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The official NEET 2026 cut-off list of Bankura Sammilani Medical College (BSMC), Bankura, is yet to be released. However, the medical aspirants can assess their estimated opening and closing ranks based on the trends observed in the historical cut-off marks of previous years for various quotas and candidate categories. As per past admissions, for the All India Quota (AIQ 15%), General (UR) category candidates were allotted seats with opening and closing ranks between 8,252 and 21,750, whereas those in reserved categories of OBC, EWS, SC, and ST were allotted seats with closing ranks in 11,840-22,950, 10,908-26,156, 50,664-1,36,970, and 91,707-1,40,230.

On the other hand, candidates belonging to the West Bengal State Quota (85%), owing to the relaxation offered as a domicile of the state, had closing ranks within 21,012-29,841 for the general category. Key factors influencing these final thresholds include overall NEET score-versus-rank inflation, paper difficulty, seat matrix allocation, and applicant preference patterns during state and central counselling.