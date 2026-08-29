Bankura Sammilani Medical College NEET UG 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026: The official NEET 2026 cut-off for Bankura Sammilani Medical College (BSMC) is pending release. Historical trends indicate All India Quota (AIQ) General closing ranks range between 8,252 and 21,750, while West Bengal State Quota General ranks close between 21,012 and 29,841. Cutoffs are influenced by registration volume, paper difficulty, seat matrix, category reservations, and candidate preferences.
NEET UG 2026: The official NEET 2026 cut-off list of Bankura Sammilani Medical College (BSMC), Bankura, is yet to be released. However, the medical aspirants can assess their estimated opening and closing ranks based on the trends observed in the historical cut-off marks of previous years for various quotas and candidate categories. As per past admissions, for the All India Quota (AIQ 15%), General (UR) category candidates were allotted seats with opening and closing ranks between 8,252 and 21,750, whereas those in reserved categories of OBC, EWS, SC, and ST were allotted seats with closing ranks in 11,840-22,950, 10,908-26,156, 50,664-1,36,970, and 91,707-1,40,230.
On the other hand, candidates belonging to the West Bengal State Quota (85%), owing to the relaxation offered as a domicile of the state, had closing ranks within 21,012-29,841 for the general category. Key factors influencing these final thresholds include overall NEET score-versus-rank inflation, paper difficulty, seat matrix allocation, and applicant preference patterns during state and central counselling.
Also Read: Calcutta National Medical College NEET UG 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
BSMC NEET UG 2026: Expected Rank
Below mentioned are the expected ranks for the BSMC NEET UG 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
7731 - 17515
|
12711 - 18161
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5917 - 15305
|
15249 - 19553
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13275 - 17957
|
16141 - 20445
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
71615 - 106561
|
74361 - 118253
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
101205 - 127597
|
101629 - 130285
BSMC NEET UG 2026: Previous Years' Ranks
Below are the ranks for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 for BSMC NEET UG 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12569
|
13686
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
13830
|
14911
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15067
|
15136
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
81897
|
92053
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
87877
|
124372
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12197
|
16017
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
15305
|
18128
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
16550
|
17184
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
89108
|
89108
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
127597
|
128992
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
17514
|
18161
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
15098
|
19552
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
17956
|
20444
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
106561
|
118252
|
Bankura Sammilani Medical College, Bankura
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
124584
|
130285
Factors Influencing Cutoffs
-
Total Number of Candidates Registered: The total number of candidates appearing for NEET UG in the country has a huge impact on the candidate’s score versus their rank ratio.
-
Level of Difficulty of the Exam: The difficulty level of the question paper greatly determines the score, such that a harder examination makes score cut-off lower and a relatively easy paper raises the score.
-
Total Intake of MBBS Seats: The fixed intake of 200 MBBS seats at the Bankura Sammilani Medical College has strict cut-off seat numbers for various counselling rounds and reservation quota systems.
-
Reservation Policy for Various Categories: The seat allocation for UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories creates various non-overlapping cut-off ranks for each candidate category.
-
Domicile Quota Seat Allocation: Splitting of the seats in terms of 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 85% West Bengal State Quota (SQ) results into very different rank cut-offs for the domiciliary applicants.
-
Preference Filling Patterns of Candidate: Filling of choices during WBMCC and MCC counselling greatly affects the demand and supply position for the college.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.