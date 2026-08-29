Calcutta National Medical College NEET UG 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

CNMC Kolkata: When considering the process of MBBS admissions into CNMC Kolkata, there is a substantial variation in NEET UG 2026 closing ranks depending on whether students apply through the All India Quota (AIQ – 15%) or the West Bengal State Quota (SQ - 85%). In case of All India Quota counselling done by MCC, the level of competition is very high, with the Round 1 closing ranks of General category candidates ranging from 4,200 up to 5,736, while the cutoff range of reserved categories such as OBC, SC and ST extends to 7,451, 42,214 and 87,582 respectively.

On the other hand, West Bengal State Quota admissions done by WBMCC provide the candidates belonging to the state of West Bengal with a clear domicile advantage in that general category candidates can get seats with considerably lower rank closing ranges, normally ranging from 16,000 to 18,000 in the final rounds.