Calcutta National Medical College NEET UG 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
CNMC Kolkata: Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) NEET UG 2026 closing ranks vary between the All India Quota (AIQ) and West Bengal State Quota (SQ). AIQ Round 1 General ranks range from 4,200 to 5,736, whereas SQ provides domicile benefits with closing ranges from 16,000 to 18,000. Cutoffs depend on applicants, exam difficulty, seat matrix, and preference.
CNMC Kolkata: When considering the process of MBBS admissions into CNMC Kolkata, there is a substantial variation in NEET UG 2026 closing ranks depending on whether students apply through the All India Quota (AIQ – 15%) or the West Bengal State Quota (SQ - 85%). In case of All India Quota counselling done by MCC, the level of competition is very high, with the Round 1 closing ranks of General category candidates ranging from 4,200 up to 5,736, while the cutoff range of reserved categories such as OBC, SC and ST extends to 7,451, 42,214 and 87,582 respectively.
On the other hand, West Bengal State Quota admissions done by WBMCC provide the candidates belonging to the state of West Bengal with a clear domicile advantage in that general category candidates can get seats with considerably lower rank closing ranges, normally ranging from 16,000 to 18,000 in the final rounds.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Timings
CNMC NEET UG 2026: Expected Ranks
Below are the expected ranks for the CNMC NEET UG 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
3719 - 7427
|
5737 - 11511
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4477 - 7581
|
7453 - 12225
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
6779 - 9989
|
8073 - 14847
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
33057 - 52255
|
42215 - 78803
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
58471 - 93897
|
87583 - 111049
CNMC NEET UG 2026: Previous Years' Ranks
Below are the ranks for the year 2023, 2024, 2025 for the CNMC NEET UG 2026:
|
2023
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
5225
|
8250
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5291
|
9323
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7535
|
9553
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
46939
|
64168
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
85357
|
104421
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
5225
|
9889
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
5291
|
11737
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
7535
|
12336
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
46939
|
63306
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
85357
|
99863
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
7425
|
11511
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
7580
|
12224
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
9988
|
14846
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
52253
|
78803
|
Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
93895
|
111048
Factors Influencing the Cutoff
-
Total Number of Test Takers: The sheer number of test takers taking the exam throughout the country influences the inflation of scores versus ranks by setting a benchmark for the score required to get an admissions worthy rank.
-
Difficulty Level of NEET Exam: Fluctuations in paper difficulty level greatly influence the score distribution, with a tough paper lowering the score cutoffs, while a relatively easy paper increases the required score for the same ranks.
-
Total MBBS Seat Matrix: Available seat capacity in terms of 250 MBBS Seats available with 15% All India Quota and 85% West Bengal State Quota creates specific cutoff parameters for admissions.
-
Quota-wise Cutoff Ranking Policies: Quota system in terms of UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD quota create different cutoff rank ranges for various groups of applicants.
-
Domicile Status of Candidate and All India Quota: The proportion of seats allotted between 85% domicile and 15% All India Quota creates vast differences in cutoff ranks for applicants depending on their status.
-
Candidate Preference and Choice Filling Patterns: High preference of candidates for top medical colleges of Kolkata leads to changes in demand for the college, resulting in high CNMC cutoff ranks for these colleges as compared to other state medical colleges during counseling.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.