BDL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Management Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BDL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited online applications for the 45 Management Trainee posts on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Finance and others.
The registration process for the BDL Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 21, 2023 and will conclude on September 20, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the concerned disciplines can apply for these posts.
BDL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 21, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 20, 2023.
BDL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Grade-II Posts
- MT (Electronics)-15
- MT (Mechanical)-12
- MT (Electrical) -4
- MT (Computer Science)-1
- MT(Cyber Security)-2
- MT(Chemical)-2
- MT(Civil)-2
- MT (Business Dev.)-1
- MT (Optics)-1
- MT (Finance)-1
- Grade-I Posts
- Welfare Officer-2
- JM (Public Relations)-1
BDL Educational Qualification 2023
Grade-II Posts
MT (Electronics)-First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in
Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Electronics or equivalent course from a recognized University/ Institute
MT (Mechanical)-First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in
Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Mechanical or equivalent course from a recognized University/ Institute.
MT (Computer Science)-First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in
Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Science or equivalent course from a recognized University/ Institute
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BDL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection will be based on a written test (Computer Based Test) followed by an Interview.
BDL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply BDL Recruitment 2023?
- You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://bdl-india.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link BDL recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Registration Slip generated should be saved in local system.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.