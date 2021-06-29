BDL Recruitment 2021 for MT, Manager and MO Posts, Apply Online @bdl-india.in from 4 July

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is hiring General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager, Medical Officer (MO), Assistant Manager and MT (Management Trainee) on bdl-india.in. Details Here

BDL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager, Medical Officer (MO), Assistant Manager and MT (Management Trainee). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 04 July onwards on official website - bdl-india.in. The last date for BDL Online Application is 19 July 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Registration of Applications: 04 July 2021 at 2 PM. Closing of Online Registration of Applications: 19 July 2021.

BDL Vacancy Details Details

General Manager (HR)- 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (New Projects) - 3 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (Safety) - 3 Posts

MT (Electronics) - 12

MT (Mechanical) - 09

MT (Electrical) - 03

MT (Civil) - 03

MT (Computer Science) - 02

MT (Optics) - 01

MT (Business Development) - 01

MT (Finance) - 03

MT (HR) - 03

Salary:

General Manager (HR)- Rs. 1,00,000 – 2,60,000/- Deputy General Manager (New Projects) - Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- Medical Officer - Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000/- Asst. Manager (Safety) - Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000/- MT - Rs. 40,000 – 1,40,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BDL MT, Manager and MO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience

General Manager (HR)- First Class in MBA or equivalent/ Post Graduate Diploma in HR/ PM&IR/ Personnel Management/ Social Science/ Social Welfare/ Social Work of 2 years Duration from University/ Institution Recognized by Government.Minimum 18 years of Executive experience Deputy General Manager (New Projects) - First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering / Technology (Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation / Industrial Electronics / Production.Minimum 14 years of Executive experience Medical Officer - MBBS or MS/ MD (with relevant specialization) from any medical college recognized by the Government. Minimum 02 (Two) Years of experience after essential qualification Asst. Manager (Safety) - Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology or Post Graduate degree in Physics or Chemistry from a recognized University/ Institute (OR) Graduate Degree in Physics or Chemistry from a recognized University/ Institute. Degree or Diploma or Certificate in Industrial Safety or equivalent of duration not less than one year awarded by any University incorporated under the Central or State Acts or Department of Technical Education or Board of Technical Education of any State Government of India. Adequate knowledge of Telugu language is essential. Should have practical experience of working in a factory in supervisory capacity for a period of not less than 02 (Two) years for BE / B.Tech candidates or 03 (Three) years for B.Sc. (Physics / Chemistry) candidates. MT (Optics) - “First Class M.Sc. Degree in Physics / Applied Physics with specialization in Optics / Applied Optics / Fiber Optics / Laser / Opto-Electronics or M.Sc. (Tech) – Engineering Physics with specialization in Photonics or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute” MT (Business Development) - First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5- Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communications/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Production) AND First Class in 2-years MBA or equivalent/ Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Degree with specialization in Marketing / Sales & Marketing awarded by Universities/ Institutions recognized by the Government MT (Finance) - Pass in Final examination conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (OR)Pass in Final examination conducted by Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICAI erstwhile ICWAI) (OR) First Class MBA or equivalent /Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree in Finance discipline of 2 Years duration from University / Institution recognized by Government 3 MT (HR) - First Class in MBA or equivalent/ Post Graduate Diploma in HR/ PM&IR/ Personnel Management/ Social Science/ Social Welfare/ Social Work of 2 years Duration from University/ Institution Recognized by Government. MT Other - First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5- Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in relevant discipline.

Selection Process for BDL MT, Manager and MO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

General Manager (HR), Deputy General Manager (New Projects), Medical Officer & Asst. Manager (Safety) - Interview Management Trainee - Written Test (Computer Based Online Test) and Interview

How to Apply Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online from 04 July 2021 to 19 July 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/- (No Fee for SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Employee)

BDL Notification Download

BDL Website