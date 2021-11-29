BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 55 MTS, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor and other posts, Apply Online Now!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 12:19 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021:  Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, House Keeping Staff, Supervisor, and other posts. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 December 2021. The candidates can go through this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Name

Vacancies

Multi Tasking Staff

32

House Keeping Staff

20

Mali

1

Supervisor

1

Garbage Collector

1

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Supervisor - The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.
  • MTS - 10th passed from a recognized Board.
  • House Keeping Staff, Garbage Collector, Mali - 5th passed.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Multi Tasking Staff - Rs. 17, 537/-
  • House Keeping Staff - Rs. 15, 908/-
  • Mali - Rs. 15, 908/-
  • Supervisor - Rs. 20, 976/-
  • Garbage Collector - Rs. 15, 908/-

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 December 2021. In case of any doubt/help, they contact for a technical problem to khushwindersingh@becil.com or for queries other than technical sanyogita@becil.com or 0120-4177860. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below for the registration of online applications.

 

  1. Visit the official website of BECIL.i.e.becil.com.
  2. Go to ‘Careers’ Section.
  3. Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.
  4. Read all instructions before applying online.

 

