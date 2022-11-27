BECIL Recruitment 2022 for MTS, Office Assistant and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has openings for MTS, Office Assistant and Other Posts.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacopeial Associate, Office Assistant, Technical Data Associate, MTS, Driver, House Keeping Staff, Consultant, Hindi translator & Project Consultant. Candidates can apply on or before 05 December 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round which will be held on 10 December 2022.

BECIL Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 December 2022

Interview Date - 10 December 2022

Interview Time - 10 AM to 3 PM

Interview Venue - Committee Room, Administrative Block, Pharmacopoeia Commission For Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (Pcim&H), Ministry Of Ayush, Kamla Nehru Nagar,

BECIL Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Pharmacopeial Associate 06 Office Assistant 10 Technical Data Associate 04 MTS 34 Driver 01 House Keeping Staff 07 Consultant 05 Hindi translator 01 Project Consultant 04

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacopoeial Associate - Master’s Degree in the concerned subject. Knowledge in computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel & Power Point.

Office Assistant - Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Should have good communication, typing speed, capable in taking dictation, writing ability and interpersonal skills. 3. Knowledge of computer applications such as MS Word, MS Excel & Power Point.

Technical Data Associate - Bachelor's degree with 05 years of experience in Administration/finance in Govt./PSU/Autonomous Body.

MTS - 10th passed

Driver - 10th passed and driving license

House Keeping Staff - 5th passed from recognized Board.

The candidates can check the qualification for other details in the PDF.

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022

For applying, the candidate is required to visit the BECIL’s website www.becil.com. After that, go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of the fee. The candidates can read the other details in the PDF above.