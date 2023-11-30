BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Engineer And Other Posts, Check Eligibility

BEL recruitment 2023: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is recruiting for 52 posts including Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and others on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is recruiting for 52 posts including Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and others. Organisation has published the detailed notification in this regard on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 15, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done through a written test followed by an interview. Candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:5 in the order of merit, category and discipline.



BEL Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of an online application is December 15, 2023.

BEL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer–I: 20

Project Engineer– I: 30

Project Officer –I (Human Resources): 01

Project EngineerI (Material Management): 01



Educational Qualifications For BEL Jobs 2023:

Trainee Engineer–I: Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech (4 year course) Engineering degree or equivalent in computer science from recognised University/Institution/College with 55% and above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

BEL Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit as of (01-06-2023)

Trainee Engineer – I: Not more than 28 years for General & EWS candidates.

Project Engineer / Officer– I: Not more than 32 years for General & EWS candidates.

BEL Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF



How To Apply For BEL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.