BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Others @bel-india.in, Apply Online Till Apr 30

BEL has invited online application for the 91 Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 09:22 IST
BEL Recruitment 2022
BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 91 posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician for its Bengaluru Complex on permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 April 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 3 years Diploma in
Engineering from a recognized Institution/SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship with additional eligibility can apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)
Electronics & Communication- 17
Mechanical- 33
Electrical /Electrical &Electronics Engineering-16
Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic-6
Fitter- 11
Electrical- 4
Miller / Machinist- 2
Electro Plater- 2

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)-3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized
Institution 
Technician ‘C’-SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship OR
SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course

Age Limit for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Upper age limit (as on 01.03.2022)
Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)- 28 Years
Technician ‘C’- 28 Years
Relaxation of upper age limit as per government norms. Check notification in this regards. 

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided on the official website on or before 30 April 2022. 

Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Others @bel-india.in, Apply Online Till Apr 30
Notification DateApr 21, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionApr 21, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
