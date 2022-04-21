BEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineering Assistant Trainee and Others @bel-india.in, Apply Online Till Apr 30

BEL has invited online application for the 91 Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 91 posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee and Technician for its Bengaluru Complex on permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 30 April 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 3 years Diploma in

Engineering from a recognized Institution/SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship with additional eligibility can apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication- 17

Mechanical- 33

Electrical /Electrical &Electronics Engineering-16

Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic-6

Fitter- 11

Electrical- 4

Miller / Machinist- 2

Electro Plater- 2

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)-3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized

Institution

Technician ‘C’-SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship OR

SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course

Age Limit for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Upper age limit (as on 01.03.2022)

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)- 28 Years

Technician ‘C’- 28 Years

Relaxation of upper age limit as per government norms. Check notification in this regards.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided on the official website on or before 30 April 2022.