BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification For 249 Various Posts, Apply Online

BFUHS Recruitment 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has released the recruitment notification for 249 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 15. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bfuhs.ac.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through written test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
BFUHS Recruitment 2023
BFUHS notification for the recruitment of various 249 posts has been released. The application process for the post started and the last date to apply is November 15. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
BFUHS Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot
|
Posts Name
|
BFUHS
|
Total Vacancies
|
249
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
November 6, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
November 6, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 15, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Test
Document Verification
BFUHS Notification PDF
Candidates can download the BFUHS Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 249 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of BFUHS Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
BFUHS
Vacancies For BFUHS
A total of 249 vacancies were announced by BFUHS for recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Post Name
|
Number of Posts
|
Block Extension Educator
|
16
|
Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2
|
150
|
Ophthalmic Officer
|
83
What are the BFUHS Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for BFUHS Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification
The educational qualification varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check the below table for post-wise educational qualification
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Block Extension Educator
|
graduate and diploma in Journalism
|
Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2
|
Senior Secondary Examination in Science
Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of 2 years/ 3 years or
B.Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology)
|
Ophthalmic Officer
|
Senior Secondary Part-2 Examination in Science with Biology as one of the subjects or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution; and
Diploma of Ophthalmic Assistant from a recognized institution or university
Age Limit
All the candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 and 37 years of age as on January 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be provided to candidates belonging to the reserved category.
BFUHS Selection Process
The BFUHS 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Written Test
- Document Verification
BFUHS Salary 2023
The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Various Posts' pay scale
|
Post Name
|
Pay Scale
|
Block Extension Educator
|
Rs 29,200
|
Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2
|
Rs 21,700
|
Ophthalmic Officer
|
Rs 35,400
Steps to Apply for the BFUHS
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
STEP 1: Eligible candidates need to apply through the BFUHS website. To apply visit the Current Opening link on the BFUHS website i.e., www.bfuhs.ac.in
STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website before applying for the post Online.
STEP 3: Fill in the online application form with all the relevant correct details.
STEP 4: After applying online, the need to retain a copy of the printout of the application form which will be required to be produced at the time of document verification, if shortlisted for. Please note down your system-generated application number for the post applied, for future reference without fail