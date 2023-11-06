BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Notification For 249 Various Posts, Apply Online

BFUHS Recruitment 2023 is out for 249 Various Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for BFUHS Recruitment 2023.

BFUHS Recruitment 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has released the recruitment notification for 249 vacancies on a contract basis on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 15. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bfuhs.ac.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through written test and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

BFUHS Recruitment 2023

BFUHS notification for the recruitment of various 249 posts has been released. The application process for the post started and the last date to apply is November 15. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

BFUHS Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BFUHS Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 249 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of BFUHS Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

BFUHS Download PDF

Vacancies For BFUHS

A total of 249 vacancies were announced by BFUHS for recruitment. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Number of Posts Block Extension Educator 16 Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 150 Ophthalmic Officer 83

What are the BFUHS Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for BFUHS Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the BFUHS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification varies as per the post the candidate is applying. Check the below table for post-wise educational qualification

Post Name Educational Qualifications Block Extension Educator graduate and diploma in Journalism Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 Senior Secondary Examination in Science Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology of 2 years/ 3 years or B.Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology) Ophthalmic Officer Senior Secondary Part-2 Examination in Science with Biology as one of the subjects or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution; and Diploma of Ophthalmic Assistant from a recognized institution or university

Age Limit

All the candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 and 37 years of age as on January 1, 2023. However, relaxation in age will be provided to candidates belonging to the reserved category.

BFUHS Selection Process

The BFUHS 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Document Verification

BFUHS Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Check the table below for the Various Posts' pay scale

Post Name Pay Scale Block Extension Educator Rs 29,200 Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 Rs 21,700 Ophthalmic Officer Rs 35,400

Steps to Apply for the BFUHS

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

STEP 1: Eligible candidates need to apply through the BFUHS website. To apply visit the Current Opening link on the BFUHS website i.e., www.bfuhs.ac.in

STEP 2: Read CAREFULLY all the instructions given on the website before applying for the post Online.

STEP 3: Fill in the online application form with all the relevant correct details.

STEP 4: After applying online, the need to retain a copy of the printout of the application form which will be required to be produced at the time of document verification, if shortlisted for. Please note down your system-generated application number for the post applied, for future reference without fail