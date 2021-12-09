Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Land Records Posts, Apply Online @mahabhumi.gov.in

Revenue Department, Maharashtra is hiring 1000+ Land Records. Check vacancy details educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Bhumi Abhilekh (Revenue Department), Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Land Records. Online applications are invited from 09 December 2021. The candidates can apply on or before 31 December 2021 on mahabhumi.gov.in or /landrecordsrecruitment2021.in.

More than 1000 vacancies are available for Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur & Aurangabad Districts. The posts shall be filled through Maharashtra Government Land Records Department Examination-2021 Group-C category.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2021

Last Date of Application - 31 December 2021

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Konkan Region, Mumbai - 244

Aurangabad Division - 207

Nagpur Division - 189

Pune Division - 163

Amravati Division - 108

Nashik Division - 102

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Salary:

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Eligibility Criteria for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university. For more details check detailed notification

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

How to Apply for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 to 31 December 2021.

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Notification Download

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Online Application Link