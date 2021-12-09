Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Land Records Posts, Apply Online @mahabhumi.gov.in

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Bhumi Abhilekh (Revenue Department), Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Land Records. Online applications are invited from 09 December 2021. The candidates can apply on or before 31 December 2021 on mahabhumi.gov.in or /landrecordsrecruitment2021.in.
More than 1000 vacancies are available for Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur & Aurangabad Districts. The posts shall be filled through Maharashtra Government Land Records Department Examination-2021 Group-C category.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2021
- Last Date of Application - 31 December 2021
Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Vacancy Details
- Konkan Region, Mumbai - 244
- Aurangabad Division - 207
- Nagpur Division - 189
- Pune Division - 163
- Amravati Division - 108
- Nashik Division - 102
Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Salary:
Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200
Eligibility Criteria for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records
Educational Qualification:
Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university. For more details check detailed notification
Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Age Limit:
18 to 38 years
How to Apply for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 to 31 December 2021.
Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Notification Download