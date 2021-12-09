Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Land Records Posts, Apply Online @mahabhumi.gov.in

Revenue Department, Maharashtra is hiring 1000+ Land Records. Check vacancy details educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.

Created On: Dec 9, 2021 17:30 IST
Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021
Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Bhumi Abhilekh (Revenue Department), Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Land Records. Online applications are invited from 09 December 2021. The candidates can apply on or before 31 December 2021 on mahabhumi.gov.in or /landrecordsrecruitment2021.in.

More than 1000 vacancies are available for Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur & Aurangabad Districts. The posts shall be filled through Maharashtra Government Land Records Department Examination-2021 Group-C category.

Important Date

  • Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 31 December 2021

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Vacancy Details

  • Konkan Region, Mumbai - 244
  • Aurangabad Division - 207
  • Nagpur Division - 189
  • Pune Division - 163
  • Amravati Division - 108
  • Nashik Division - 102

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Salary:

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Eligibility Criteria for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university. For more details check detailed notification

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

How to Apply for Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 to 31 December 2021.

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Notification Download

Bhumi Abhilekh Land Records Online Application Link

Job Summary
NotificationBhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Land Records Posts, Apply Online @mahabhumi.gov.in
Last Date of Submission31 Dec, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.