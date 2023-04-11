BSEB 12th Compartment 2023: Practical Exam Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board has released the admit card for the class 12 compartment practical exams. Students appearing for the practical exams can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card: Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Intermediate practical exam admit card for the compartment exams to be conducted from April 20 to 22, 2023. School/ institute authorities are required to visit the official website and download the admit card for the practical exams.

The link for candidates to download the admit card is available on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. According to the official notification released, the last date to download the admit card is April 22, 2023.

Institution heads are required to download the admit card for the compartment exams from the official website and provide them to the students with the school seal and stamp.

BSEB Issues Helpline number

In case institutes face difficulty in downloading the BSEB Intermediate Practical admit card for compartment exams they can contact the board through the helpline number - 0612-22300039.

How to Download BSEB Inter Practical Compartment Exam Admit Card

The link for downloading the BSEB 12th Compartment Practical exam admit card is available on the official website of the board. Follow the below-given steps to download the practical exam admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website for Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the Bihar compartment exam link

Step 3: Enter the user name and password

Step 4: The admit card link will be displayed

Step 5: Download the compartment exam admit card

