Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: Application Starts From 1 Oct, Check Eligibility & Exam Dates Here

Key Points Online applications for the test will be accepted from October 1 to October 21, 2026.

The eligibility test is tentatively scheduled between November 19 and December 10, 2026.

Candidates must clear this eligibility test to become school librarians in Bihar.

Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha (School Librarian Eligibility Test) 2026. This exam will be held on the direction of the Bihar Education Department to select eligible candidates for librarian posts in government schools. As per the official notice, online applications will be accepted from October 1 to October 21, 2026, and the exam is tentatively scheduled between November 19 and December 10, 2026. Candidates who wish to become school librarians in Bihar must clear this eligibility test. This article shares the full details of dates and application process. #Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/Qu5DCcRLaZ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 1, 2026

Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Exam Name Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha (School Librarian Eligibility Test), 2026 Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Directed By Bihar Education Department Online Application Start Date October 1, 2026 Online Application Last Date October 21, 2026 Tentative Exam Dates November 19, 2026 to December 10, 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Bihar Librarian Application Dates 2026 Candidates who wish to appear for the Bihar Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026 can apply online during the fixed application window announced by BSEB. The application process will begin on October 1, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till October 21, 2026. Applicants are advised to fill the form well before the last date to avoid any technical issues or last-minute rush. No offline application mode has been mentioned in the official notice. Candidates should keep checking the official BSEB website for the direct application link once it becomes active, along with any updates on fees and required documents.

Bihar Librarian Exam Date 2026 As per the official tweet released by BSEB, the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be held between November 19, 2026, and December 10, 2026. These dates are provisional, and the exact date, shift timing, and city of examination will be shared later through the admit card. Candidates are advised not to make final travel or study plans based on these tentative dates alone. Any change in the exam schedule will be updated by BSEB on its official website. Candidates should keep checking for the release of the exam city slip and admit card closer to the exam date. Bihar Librarian 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates planning to apply for the Bihar Librarian recruitment must meet the following eligibility conditions: Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed a graduate degree in Library Science with a minimum of 45% marks.

Relaxation in Marks: Reserved category, differently-abled, and women candidates get a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks. These candidates can apply with 40% marks in graduation.

Eligibility Test: Along with the educational qualification, candidates must also clear the Patrata Pariksha (eligibility test) to be considered for the librarian posts.

Age Limit: The minimum age for candidates is 21 years. Under the new recruitment rules, a 10-year relaxation has been given in the maximum age limit.

Reservation for Women: As per the new rules, 35% of the total posts may be reserved for women candidates.

What is Bihar Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026 (LET), an eligibility test for school librarian posts in Bihar. BSEB has received official direction from the Bihar Education Department to organise this exam. Candidates who wish to become librarians in government schools must clear this test to be considered eligible. Further details on eligibility, exam pattern, and syllabus are expected soon on the official BSEB website Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha (School Librarian Eligibility Test) 2026. This exam will be held on the direction of the Bihar Education Department to select eligible candidates for librarian posts in government schools. As per the official notice, online applications will be accepted from October 1 to October 21, 2026, and the exam is tentatively scheduled between November 19 and December 10, 2026. Candidates who wish to become school librarians in Bihar must clear this eligibility test. This article shares the full details of dates and application process.

#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/Qu5DCcRLaZ — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 1, 2026 Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about Bihar Librarian Vacancy 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Exam Name Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha (School Librarian Eligibility Test), 2026 Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Directed By Bihar Education Department Online Application Start Date October 1, 2026 Online Application Last Date October 21, 2026 Tentative Exam Dates November 19, 2026 to December 10, 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Bihar Librarian Application Dates 2026

Candidates who wish to appear for the Bihar Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026 can apply online during the fixed application window announced by BSEB. The application process will begin on October 1, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till October 21, 2026. Applicants are advised to fill the form well before the last date to avoid any technical issues or last-minute rush. No offline application mode has been mentioned in the official notice. Candidates should keep checking the official BSEB website for the direct application link once it becomes active, along with any updates on fees and required documents. Bihar Librarian Exam Date 2026 As per the official tweet released by BSEB, the Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh Patrata Pariksha 2026 is tentatively scheduled to be held between November 19, 2026, and December 10, 2026. These dates are provisional, and the exact date, shift timing, and city of examination will be shared later through the admit card. Candidates are advised not to make final travel or study plans based on these tentative dates alone. Any change in the exam schedule will be updated by BSEB on its official website. Candidates should keep checking for the release of the exam city slip and admit card closer to the exam date.

Bihar Librarian 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates planning to apply for the Bihar Librarian recruitment must meet the following eligibility conditions: Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed a graduate degree in Library Science with a minimum of 45% marks.

Relaxation in Marks: Reserved category, differently-abled, and women candidates get a 5% relaxation in the qualifying marks. These candidates can apply with 40% marks in graduation.

Eligibility Test: Along with the educational qualification, candidates must also clear the Patrata Pariksha (eligibility test) to be considered for the librarian posts.

Age Limit: The minimum age for candidates is 21 years. Under the new recruitment rules, a 10-year relaxation has been given in the maximum age limit.

Reservation for Women: As per the new rules, 35% of the total posts may be reserved for women candidates.