Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Postponed, New Exam Dates Soon at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam has been postponed to 2026. This exam was to be held on August 5, 2026, which has now been postponed, and the Commission is expected to announce the new exam dates soon.
The Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026, under the advertisement number 06/2026, which was scheduled to be held on August 5, 2026, for the recruitment for the post of Company Commander or Instructor for Home Guards in the Bihar Home Guards Service Cadre, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, BPSSC, will soon release the new exam dates for the examination on the official website. Through this recruitment exam, the Commission will fill 122 posts of the Havildar Instructor.
Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Postponed Official Notice
The news about the postponement of the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was released through an official notification released on the official website of the Commission, i.e., bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the official notification PDF given below:-
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Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026
Why is the Delay of theBihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Good?
Those candidates who have registered for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 can use this time to improve their preparation. This postponement of the exam can be a good opportunity for the candidates to revise their syllabus, focus on their weak subjects, solve more previous year question papers, take practice tests, etc. Given below are some of the advantages of the postponement of the exam for the candidates who submitted their application form for the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026:-
- Gives the candidates more time for revision.
- Helps the candidates focus on their weak topics.
- Candidates can also solve more previous year papers and mock tests to be well prepared for the exam.
Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate-Service Commission, BPSSC, for regular updates on the new exam dates.
Key Highlights of Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026:-
- Registration Dates:- May 9 to June 9, 2026
- Exam Date:- August 5, 2026 (Postponement)
- Total Number of Vacancies:- 122 posts
- Age Limit:- From 24 years to 50 years
- Educational Qualification:- Candidates must have passed the Class 12th or any equivalent examination from a recognised board in India.
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