Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Postponed, New Exam Dates Soon at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026, under the advertisement number 06/2026, which was scheduled to be held on August 5, 2026, for the recruitment for the post of Company Commander or Instructor for Home Guards in the Bihar Home Guards Service Cadre, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, BPSSC, will soon release the new exam dates for the examination on the official website. Through this recruitment exam, the Commission will fill 122 posts of the Havildar Instructor.

Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Postponed Official Notice

The news about the postponement of the Bihar Police Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 was released through an official notification released on the official website of the Commission, i.e., bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the official notification PDF given below:-