Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: 140 Vacancies Notified for Constable & Sub Inspector Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply @biharpolice.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Constable and Sub Inspector through Sports Quota. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 24 August 2020.

A total of 140 vacancies have been notified under Bihar Police out of which 20 vacancies are for Sub Inspector and 120 are for Constable Posts. In this article, we have provided the important dates, eligibility criteria, pay scale and all essential details that a candidate requires to apply on Bihar Police Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 24 July 2020

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Constable - 120 Posts

Sub Inspector - 20 Posts

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 18 to 23 years

Sports Criteria

There will be entry-level soldier cadre for active players. Candidates under the age group of 40 years will be appointed in the field of Sports. Those candidates who will obtain a diploma in sports coaching course recognised by NIS will be appointed as a sports coach. Rest of the candidates will be appointed on the available equivalent vacant seat. All India Police Sports Control Board/Indian Olympic Association/International Olympic Committee will hire from the games: Basket Ball/Football, Hockey, Volley Ball, Handball, Kabaddi, Boxing, Wrestling, Athletics, Shooting, Gymnastics, Archery, Weight lifting, Judo, taekwondo etc.

Salary for Constable Posts - Pay Scale Level - 3 Rs. 21700-69100/-

Salary for SI Posts - as per Bihar govt. Norms

Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Recruitment 2020

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test, Sportsmanship. The test will be conducted by the Talent Search Committee of Bihar.

Download Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download Bihar Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Bihar Military Police Co-Chairman, Talent Search Committee, Sports Quota Constable Recruitment, Bihar, Patna for Constable Posts while for the applications must be reached to Bihar Military Police Co-Chairman, Talent Search Committee, Sports Quota Sub Inspector Recruitment, Bihar, Patna on or before 24 August 2020. Candidates are advised to check the provided link of PDFs for more details.