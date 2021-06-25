Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @bscb.co.in: Check Download Link for BSCB Prelims Exam Call Letter Here

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose). Candidates can download Bihar Cooperative Admit Card from the official website - bscb.co.in.

Created On: Jun 25, 2021 17:46 IST
Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose). Candidates can download Bihar Cooperative Admit Card from the official website - bscb.co.in.

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download BSCB Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Download Link

BSCB Assistant Exam will be conducted on 10 July 2021.

How to Download Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of BSCB - bscb.co.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) in The Bihar State Cooperative Bank and District Central Cooperative Bank’given on the homepage
  3. Now, click on ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’
  4. A new window will open where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’, ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’ and Captcha
  5. Click on login button
  6. Download Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card

FAQ

What is Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Exam Date 2021 ?

10 July 2021

What is Bihar Cooperative Bank Admit Card Link ?

You can download admit card through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bscbdcbfeb21/cloea_apr21/login.php?appid=526da7b901b734d174878ccd26312b87
