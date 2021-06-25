Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @bscb.co.in: Check Download Link for BSCB Prelims Exam Call Letter Here

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose). Candidates can download Bihar Cooperative Admit Card from the official website - bscb.co.in.

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download BSCB Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Download Link

BSCB Assistant Exam will be conducted on 10 July 2021.

How to Download Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 ?