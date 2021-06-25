Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @bscb.co.in: Check Download Link for BSCB Prelims Exam Call Letter Here

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose). Candidates can download Bihar Cooperative Admit Card from the official website - bscb.co.in.
Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download BSCB Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card Download Link
BSCB Assistant Exam will be conducted on 10 July 2021.
How to Download Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of BSCB - bscb.co.in
- Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) in The Bihar State Cooperative Bank and District Central Cooperative Bank’given on the homepage
- Now, click on ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card’
- A new window will open where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’, ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’ and Captcha
- Click on login button
- Download Bihar Cooperative Bank Assistant Admit Card