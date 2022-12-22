BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For 250 Software Professionals at bisag-n.gov.in, Check Eligibility

BISAG-N has invited online application for the 250 Software Developer Post on its official website. Check BISAG-N Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N) under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited online application for the 250 Software Professionals on its official website. These positions are available for its projects to work at its office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and New Delhi. Candidates having B.E./B.Tech (Computer/IT) with First Class (60%) or equivalent with additional eligibility can apply for BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 3rd January 2023.

Salary BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Rs. 35000/- Per Month (CTC)

Important Date BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 3rd January 2023

Vacancy Details BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Software Professionals-250

Eligibility Criteria BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.E./B.Tech (Computer/IT) with First Class (60%) or equivalent CPI/CGPA or higher from recognized university.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/Experience/Selection Criteria/Detailed Job Description and others for the posts.

How To Download: BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N)-https://bisag-n.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of software professionals' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

Detailed Job Description:

Solid foundation in data structures, algorithms, and system design.

Knowledge of Java/Python/React/NodeJS.

Knowledge of front-end technologies and platforms, such as JavaScript, HTML5,

HTML5 Canvas, DOM, CSS Layouts, Flexbox, CSS Animations and CSS3.

Knowledge of DBMS is essential.

Knowledge of Libraries: JQuery, BootStrap, MathJS, ThreeJS, D3JS, ChartJS,

PlotlyJs among other widely used libraries.



How To Apply BISAG-N Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website -https://apps.bisag.co.in on or before 3rd January 2023.