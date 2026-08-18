Board Exam Paper Setting Process: Who Selects the Questions and How It Works

The board exam question-setting process is a highly secure and structured system designed to make sure exams are fair and kept secret until the day of the test. While students spend months memorizing formulas, memorizing dates, and practicing sample papers, very few know what actually happens behind the locked doors of examination boards like CBSE, CISCE, or state boards. How are questions chosen, who decides whether an exam will be easy, moderate, or difficult. Check out the below article to know how the questions are arranged in the board exam and by whom.

Who Are the Question Setters?

The setting of exam questions is a long process that starts long before the exam season, usually six to eight months before. Boards do not depend on a single person to draft a question paper. Instead, they assemble a special panel consisting of experienced academic experts.