Board Exam Paper Setting Process: Who Selects the Questions and How It Works
Ever wonder how board exam papers are set, Discover the secure, multi-step process behind question selection, moderation, and the strict security measures used to keep exams fair.
The board exam question-setting process is a highly secure and structured system designed to make sure exams are fair and kept secret until the day of the test. While students spend months memorizing formulas, memorizing dates, and practicing sample papers, very few know what actually happens behind the locked doors of examination boards like CBSE, CISCE, or state boards. How are questions chosen, who decides whether an exam will be easy, moderate, or difficult. Check out the below article to know how the questions are arranged in the board exam and by whom.
Who Are the Question Setters?
The setting of exam questions is a long process that starts long before the exam season, usually six to eight months before. Boards do not depend on a single person to draft a question paper. Instead, they assemble a special panel consisting of experienced academic experts.
- Subject Matter Experts, SMEs: Post-graduate teachers, senior school teachers, and university professors with years of evaluation experience are appointed as question setters for board exams.
- School Teachers: Active classroom teachers are purposely included because they understand student psychology, learning paces, and common misconceptions.
- Confidentiality: Members of the setting panel work independently under non-disclosure agreements, NDAs. They do not know who else is on the committee and what they are working on.
The Blueprint: Design and Moderation
Question setters do not write questions randomly they follow a strict, standard document called the Design and Blueprint. This matrix dictates the structure of the exam paper down to the last mark.
- Objective vs. Subjective Ratio: The blueprint defines the exact proportion of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer questions, and long-form analytical queries and more
- Typology of Questions: Paper setters must divide questions based on thinking skills:
- Remembering & Understanding: Basic recall and foundational knowledge (around 40-50%).
- Applying: Using learned concepts to solve real-world problems (around 20-30%).
- Analysing, Evaluating & Creating: Higher-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) designed to challenge top scorers (around 20%).
- Difficulty Level Matrix: Standard board papers are traditionally designed with a 20-60-20 distribution. 20% easy questions (to ensure average students pass), 60% average questions, and 20% difficult questions (to differentiate top rankers).
The Role of the Moderator Panel
Once question setters submit their draft, the papers enter the Moderation Phase. A separate, high level team of senior academicians known as Moderators takes over.
- Reviewing Syllabus Alignment: Moderators verify that every single question is strictly within the prescribed NCERT or board syllabus. Out-of-syllabus questions are immediately replaced.
- Refining Language and Clarity: They make sure that it is free of cultural or regional bias, and easily understandable for students with varying levels of language proficiency.
- Checking Answer Keys and Marking Schemes: Moderators solve the draft papers themselves to calculate the exact time required and finalise the step-by-step marking scheme for future evaluation.
Multiple Sets and Secrecy Measures
To avoid cheating and leakage of exam papers, boards require multiple different versions of question papers to be drafted at the same time for every subject.
- Creation of Multiple Master Sets: Panelists draft 3 to 5 completely different master sets for a single subject.
- Random Selection: The final sets chosen for the examination day are selected at random by senior board officials just weeks or days before printing.
- Backup Sets: Extra sets are printed and stored in a secure bank room to serve as immediate replacements in any case of emergency or local paper leak.
Printing, Encryption, and Final Distribution
The final stage of the question-setting journey is heavily guarded by physical and digital security protocols.
- High-Security Printing Presses: Selected papers are sent to secret, high-security printing facilities where staff are isolated without access to external communication until exams conclude.
- Encrypted Digital Delivery: To keep exams secure, boards now send digital files to test centers just before the exam begins. These files are locked, and they require two authorised people to work together to unlock them, ensuring no single person can access the paper early.
- Double-Lock Bank Vaults: Printed physical papers are sealed in a strong plastic bag with a special sticky seal and stored in local bank strongrooms, accessible only by the examination center superintendent and an independent observer on the morning of the exam.
Why Board Exams Matter
Class 10 and 12 exams are important because they give every student a fair chance to show what they studied. These results help colleges and employers compare students on an equal basis. Apart from the grades, studying for these exams teaches students how to manage their time, stay disciplined, and handle stress. The process of creating exam papers is designed to be fair, secure, and secret. By using expert teachers to write questions and senior moderators to double-check them, boards ensure that tests measure actual understanding rather than just memorising.
Also Check:
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ICSE Class 10 Syllabus (To be updated)
The board exam question-setting process is a carefully planned system of checks and balances. By combining the teaching meathod of classroom teachers with the strictness of academic moderators, educational boards aim to create question papers that evaluate true understanding rather than rote learning. All while keeping the entire process under absolute confidential until the bell rings on exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.