BPCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 138 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

BPCL has invited online applications for the 138 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  BPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invited applications for the 138 Graduate & Technician Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 4, 2023. 

Selection for these posts will be based on the marks obtained in the respective discipline qualifying exam and interview. The final merit list  would be prepared according to category General/SC /ST/ OBC / PwD) on the basis of marks obtained in the interview process.

 

BPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 10, 2023
Closing date of application: September 4, 2023

 BPCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices-77
Technician (Diploma) / Non Engineering Graduate Apprentice-61

Career Counseling

 BPCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices-First Class Engineering Degree (full time course) in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognised Indian University/institute (relaxed to 5.3 CGPA for SC/Sl-/PwD)
candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).
Technician (Diploma)/Non Engineering Graduate Apprentice-First Class Diploma in Engineering (full time course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks from State Board of Technical education/recogniscd Indian University (relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PwD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
BPCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 04.09.2023)
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 27 Years 
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
BPCL Recruitment 2023: How  To Apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 4, 2023 through the official website as mentioned in the notification. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for BPCL Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application is September 4, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BPCL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have First Class Engineering Degree/Diploma in the concerned trades.

What are the Jobs in BPCL Recruitment 2023?

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invited applications for the 138 Graduate & Technician Apprentice posts.

