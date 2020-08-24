BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2020 Application Extended again @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in: Last Date of Registration Aug 31

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Exam 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again extended the online application dates for the recruitment in 31st Bihar Judicial Services. Now, the last date of Registration for Bihar Judicial Services 2020 is August 31, 2020 and the last date to fill online application form is September 12, 2020. Candidates who have still not applied online for the BPSC Judiciary can apply now on direct link mentioned below. Also, check below the official notice of the BPSC regarding the extension of application process.

BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam Updates

As per the official notice of the BPSC, Candidates who have already applied for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam are not required to apply again for the exam. The Bihar Commission released the official 31st Bihar Judicial Services Notification in April 2020 for recruitment of 221 vacancies of civil judge in the state services. Have a look at the detailed application process mentioned below and apply on the direct link here:

Apply Online for 31st Bihar Judicial Service Competitive Exam - Direct Link

31st Bihar Judicial Service Exam 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Registration 31 August 2020 Last Date to pay Application Fees 5 September 2020 Last Date of Online Application 12 September 2020 Bihar Judicial Services Exam Date Postponed

How to apply online for BPSC 31st Bihar Judiciary Exam 2020?

Step 1: Visit official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on BPSC Judicial Services Apply Online link

Step 3: Register by filling the registration form

Step 4: Pay application Fees

Step 5: Fill BPSC application Form

Step 6: Save confirmation page

31st Bihar Judicial Services Eligibility Criteria 2020

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria below:

Educational Qualification

It is must for candidates to have LLB Degree or its equivalent from the Bar Council of India (BCI) recognized institute.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit to apply for 31st BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Exam is 22 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Also, there is age relaxation for reserved category.