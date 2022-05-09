BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Cancelled After Question Paper Leaked, Check Updates

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Cancelled : Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) has cancel led the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2022 conducted on 08 May 2022 in various centers of the state. According to the media reports, the question paper for 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam got viral on social media. Commission has set up an inquiry committee for the same which would submit the report within 24 hours.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission has conducted the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) on May 08, 2022 at various centers in the state. Exam was the part of selection process for a total of 802 Group A and B cadre in various departments in the state.

In a bid to select the candidates for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam, Commission has conducted the preliminary examination in the total 1083 exam centers located in the 38 districts in the state. More than 6 Lakh candidates appeared in the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam.

It is noted that the selection for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam is based on the performance of the candidates in prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for main exam.

Selected candidates will be called for an interview round. BPSC 67th Prelims Exam was conducted for total 150 Marks for which time was allotted for 2 hours.